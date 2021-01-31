COTTON: Let's not be trapped by America's past

Even more so, Gorman’s vibrant garb was a visual nod to the 1972 campaign attire of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for president with a major political party, and the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress, representing New York’s 12th Congressional District for seven terms from 1969 to 1983.

Gorman spoke truth to us with her words and with her expressiveness.

Here was the youngest U.S. inaugural poet in history, marking the occasion of Kamala D. Harris becoming the first female, Black and South Asian vice president, who was sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. It was a beautiful gesture to bring Chisholm’s legacy to the ceremony.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 terrorist insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the newness that abounded was astonishing.

Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb,” opened with a question about our existential condition: “When day comes we ask ourselves / where can we find light in this never-ending shade?”

She shared a historic stage with leaders who have steered this country into and through eras and events of monumental consequence, mostly in the name of American exceptionalism. Gorman spoke her powerful words to people of power—words of truth.