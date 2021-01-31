COTTON: Let's not be trapped by America's past

President Joe Biden’s inaugural words of unity and moving forward were uplifting, filled with hope. More importantly, they were necessary.
The need to pull us out of the archaic, conservative, draconian nightmare may be the most important task the new executive has. It is a daunting one, for we have been there for centuries, albeit achieving a horrific level these past four years.
This, however, was not the crowning jewel of the inauguration. The peaceful transition of power—that millions have sought to interrupt—is always a highlight, but there was so much more.
What America needs more than anything is newness. A new vision of racial justice and economic equity, an America that works for all Americans, not just select groups.
A young lady gave us all a vision for a future.
Amanda Gorman, 22, a virtual unknown, stepped to the inauguration podium, spoke, and left it with a name that now resonates across the land.
Before Gorman spoke, she reminded us that newness requires firsts. The national youth poet laureate wore a bright yellow coat and a red headband atop braids pulled into an updo. In itself, this was a bold move in an America where young Black girls are expected to conform, not flaunt their heritage, their natural hair--where braids and twists signify nonconformity.
Even more so, Gorman’s vibrant garb was a visual nod to the 1972 campaign attire of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for president with a major political party, and the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress, representing New York’s 12th Congressional District for seven terms from 1969 to 1983.
Gorman spoke truth to us with her words and with her expressiveness.
Here was the youngest U.S. inaugural poet in history, marking the occasion of Kamala D. Harris becoming the first female, Black and South Asian vice president, who was sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. It was a beautiful gesture to bring Chisholm’s legacy to the ceremony.
In the wake of the Jan. 6 terrorist insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the newness that abounded was astonishing.
Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb,” opened with a question about our existential condition: “When day comes we ask ourselves / where can we find light in this never-ending shade?”
She shared a historic stage with leaders who have steered this country into and through eras and events of monumental consequence, mostly in the name of American exceptionalism. Gorman spoke her powerful words to people of power—words of truth.
She spoke in commanding words to heal wounds of the past, of how this should become part of the American identity: “The hill we climb / If only we dare / It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit / it’s the past we step into / and how we repair it.”
This is the crossroads we face.
We can be imprisoned by a not-so-glorious past or we can move forward as a beacon of light. We must catch up, then strive to take the lead. The past should be learned from, and then perfected in the future.
Amanda Gorman says it well: “In every known nook of our nation, in every corner called our country, our people, diverse and beautiful, will emerge, battered and beautiful.
“When day comes, we step out of the shade, aflame and unafraid.
“The new dawn blooms as we free it.
“For there is always light,
“if only we’re brave enough to see it.
“If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
Let us find a newness, moving forward. Let’s climb the hill together.
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper and lives in Orange, is national political director of the Alliance Party. Email tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.