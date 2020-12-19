COTTON: Many display selfishness in response to pandemic

The basic idea is that ‘I am all that matters,’ and others only matter in how they support what matters to me. This undoing of the Christian doctrine of loving one another has infiltrated every piece of society. Many churches even speak of “personal salvation,” “personal relationships” and such.

American society has been conditioned that greed is good, even necessary for individuals in their pursuit of self-interest and self-actualization. Some consider society to be at its best when profits are high, wages are low and consumers are marketed to spend more than they have. Success is judged by an individual’s accumulated stuff.

This, however, is not a result of intellect, but of emotion, even rage. The anger that arises when someone feels their individual wants are being sacrificed in consideration of the well-being of others is alarming. This rage is wrongly considered a love of freedom. Being told to be inconvenienced to protect someone else is unacceptable. They will not take responsibility for the welfare of others, which is really what the issue is.

This issue has enflamed the American right and is at the core of our societal issues.