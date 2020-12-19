COTTON: Many display selfishness in response to pandemic

Large numbers of people have demonstrated that irresponsibility is a key aspect of their behavior. America’s response to this pandemic has been dreadful. The President and like-minded governors have ac as if there cannot be a trade-off between growing the economy and controlling the spread of the virus.
Opening up caused a massive surge in infections. We are experiencing 15 times the death rate as the EU and Canada. Jobs have stalled, exacerbated in states where opening up was politicized. Our economic recovery is lagging severely behind other “developed” nations.
On the surface it appears the blame lies with Trump and his minions. Their focus on taking pride in job growth and a booming economy forced them to ignore the risk of spread and how it might affect the economy. Realistically, to be truly focused on the economy you would need to focus on measures to limit infections; beginning with wearing face masks. To our detriment the Trump administration made them a political demonstration.
Our leaders lack the basic knowledge that our economy works when people spend money. The GOP-controlled Senate is ignoring the impending expiration of benefits to tens of millions of people who had incomes severely reduced, if not eliminated. People without money do not spend money, thereby destroying businesses dependent on consumers.
But Trump and those who follow him are not entirely to blame. This is a basic American problem. Some refer to it as the cult of selfishness. Ayn Rand’s influence that created the “Me Generation” is deeply embedded in our culture.
The basic idea is that ‘I am all that matters,’ and others only matter in how they support what matters to me. This undoing of the Christian doctrine of loving one another has infiltrated every piece of society. Many churches even speak of “personal salvation,” “personal relationships” and such.
American society has been conditioned that greed is good, even necessary for individuals in their pursuit of self-interest and self-actualization. Some consider society to be at its best when profits are high, wages are low and consumers are marketed to spend more than they have. Success is judged by an individual’s accumulated stuff.
This, however, is not a result of intellect, but of emotion, even rage. The anger that arises when someone feels their individual wants are being sacrificed in consideration of the well-being of others is alarming. This rage is wrongly considered a love of freedom. Being told to be inconvenienced to protect someone else is unacceptable. They will not take responsibility for the welfare of others, which is really what the issue is.
This issue has enflamed the American right and is at the core of our societal issues.
Why do GOP leaders despise the extending of benefits? As Sen. Graham put it, they’d be extended “over our dead bodies.” Graham and other Republicans believe workers are unwilling to work, based on rage, not economics.
The real issue they’re faced with is the reality that the fortunate may need to help the less fortunate. For a party that has come to represent those who religiously subscribe to the cult of selfishness, this blatant attack on what has become sacred to them is unacceptable. Their ‘right’ to be selfish will be protected to the detriment of themselves, and of their country. Being in this together is unacceptable.
In spite of all this, American society is morphing into a more caring, accepting one that seeks justice for all. The cult of selfishness will fight in the name of church, patriotism or whatever else they must. But in the end love will prevail. #LeCheile
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper and lives in Orange, is the national political director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.
