COTTON: New collective bargaining option can help Virginia workers

To make America great again, we must return to these. There is a direct correlation between the lowering of these factors and the lowering of the quality of life. Ironically, oft times it is now workers who most oppose collective bargaining—a variation of Stockholm Syndrome.

In our area, public school employees make up a great number of those affected by this new legislation, and are arguably among the most essential to our families.

An MIT Review of Economics and Statistics last July found that states with collective bargaining saw more of the money earmarked for education actually reach classrooms, which in turn helps student learning. Between 1990 and 2011, dozens of states reworked their formulas for funding schools with a goal to send more money to neglected districts.

But extra dollars don’t reach schools automatically. Some localities receiving more from the state decided simply to replace some of their own spending with the new state money.

A Brunner-Hyman and Ju study shows this was less likely in states with strong collective-bargaining teacher organizations. In these, all or most of the state money earmarked for schools was spent on schools. By advocating for their members, they’re also advocating for students, replicating prior research—showing that school funding increases benefit students.