COTTON: Return to God's commandment: Love one another

Abrahamic religions teach that Satan deceived humanity by telling our first parents, “You too can be like God.” In tempting them this way, Satan knew the hearts of Adam and Eve better than they themselves did.

I believe the desire to be like God remains a foundational part of our persona and psyche. We have an incessant need that drives us to create people in our own image, as we are told God did. Built into this desire is the need to be liked, for we desire the same adoration we should be giving to our creator.

This need to be liked comes with an external focus of control. For example, you might connect your self-worth with the number of people who like you, rather than how you feel about yourself. Sociotropy is a state of being dependent on other people and a preoccupation with people-pleasing. The easiest way to be liked is to associate with people who are similar to us, which in turn feeds our inclination toward creating people in our own image.

However, as the Eden story tells us, this desire to create in our own image is the original cause of separation from God. It compounds this separation, affecting our ability to fulfill the greatest commandment, “Love Your Neighbor.” Furthermore, we tend to avoid the 59 “one another” phrases found in scripture, justifying this avoidance in various ways. Among them may be found classic narcissism, led by false statements about God.

This breeds further separation from God, with the love of “manna” in the collection of stuff. Americans, especially, spend more time in this endeavor than in any other, demonstrating that we cannot serve two masters.

An endless cycle of separation ensues as we develop church leaders who espouse these beliefs by preaching that we are created for prosperity and wealth, and are better people because we go to church, finding our own worth in such measurements. Many churches themselves become institutions that feed these human desires, seeking control over God’s people as if they were God. Control is maintained by rules, laws and the promises of being like god.

We ought to live by religion, and treat others in politics based on religion. We have been taught over generations to avoid both, which is how we got where we are today. Avoiding religion has allowed a ruling class of those with the most “manna,” otherwise called an oligarchy, to seize control slowly. We treat them as gods, who offer us wealth and prosperity. We give them the adoration we should be giving to God, and divide ourselves into tribes according to our desire to be like one or another.

We must return to our creator, starting with our society. This means accepting that people do not need to be made in our image. If we are ever to be free it will begin with being ourselves. “You do you, and I’ll do me,” should be our rallying cry. Then, and only then, will we be able to love one another and exercise the 59 “one anothers” we are told to do. Then we will be truly free, and begin to come back into full communion with God.

We must we begin to realize that our common needs and priorities such as healthcare, housing, education, livable wages, and living debt-free are being withheld deliberately by politicians and those who control them, to maintain power. If we shift priorities, and equitably reorder and redistribute the great wealth in America, we can reclaim power. The way I see it, the oligarchs in both parties fear this more than anything, and spend billions on propaganda to maintain the status quo.

Orange County resident Tim Cotton is the Alliance Party’s national political director. His views are his own, not necessarily the opinion of the party.