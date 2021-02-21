COTTON: Term limits would reduce corruption, encourage honest representation

A poll gauging the degree of respect for leadership in substantial organizations and institutions found that Congress was lowest on the list, except law firms, which came in last.

Many Americans see term limits as a potential major solution to the enduring problems in Congress.

Because of the comfort, power and profit afforded to career politicians, re-election has become the highest priority in what should be a public service. Votes cast in Congress by a career politician are often made for the purpose of maintaining the cash flow from a lobbyist organization, to avoid censuring by the party leadership or to prevent a “mob rule” sort of ousting.

A true public servant in a republic is charged with doing what is best for the nation as a whole, not cater to special interests. Citizen groups put fear into career politicians and have become special interests for their personal causes that utilize a “mob rule” mentality.

Skepticism about, and distaste for, long-term political careers are central to the American experience. The entire project was designed for citizen legislatures and not professional politicians. Our first governing document, The Articles of Confederation, had term limits built in, but it was left out of the Constitution.