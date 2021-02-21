COTTON: Term limits would reduce corruption, encourage honest representation

A poll gauging the degree of respect for leadership in substantial organizations and institutions found that Congress was lowest on the list, except law firms, which came in last.
Many Americans see term limits as a potential major solution to the enduring problems in Congress.
Because of the comfort, power and profit afforded to career politicians, re-election has become the highest priority in what should be a public service. Votes cast in Congress by a career politician are often made for the purpose of maintaining the cash flow from a lobbyist organization, to avoid censuring by the party leadership or to prevent a “mob rule” sort of ousting.
A true public servant in a republic is charged with doing what is best for the nation as a whole, not cater to special interests. Citizen groups put fear into career politicians and have become special interests for their personal causes that utilize a “mob rule” mentality.
Skepticism about, and distaste for, long-term political careers are central to the American experience. The entire project was designed for citizen legislatures and not professional politicians. Our first governing document, The Articles of Confederation, had term limits built in, but it was left out of the Constitution.
To fight against corruption the Roman Republic featured a system of elected magistrates who served a single term of one year, with re-election to the same magistracy forbidden for ten years. Since the Constitution was amended in 1951 to limit Presidents to two terms, many political scientists have observed that congressional term limits could cure the imbalance between these two branches of the federal government. President Eisenhower was a strong supporter of congressional term limits.
Term limits was a necessity, and a recurring idea that has once again come of age, brought to the forefront now more than ever.
Term limits are needed at all levels of government. However, because of the large electoral advantages wielded by incumbents, the historically low rate of turnover, the greater threat from special interests, and the unique power that federal legislators hold, it is especially important to apply term limits to Congress.
This is a necessary corrective to inequalities which inevitably hinder challengers and aid incumbents. Incumbents have franked (free) mail, staff salaries, and office and travel expenses. While campaigning, they continue to receive salaries which typically dwarf the income of challengers who oft-times must resign from their jobs to run effectively. Staffers do campaign work for perpetuation of their jobs. Term limits ensure congressional turnover as well as competition.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.”
This concept is sorely lacking in our public officials today at every level, but especially so in the halls of Congress. We have become polarized as a nation with party interests and self-preservation being the rule of the day, and the basis upon which decisions are made. This is a failing recipe.
We have never seen this to such an extreme before as when the U.S. Senate, sworn to be impartial jurors, recently acquitted the former President of what the world bears testimony to as the most heinous crime a President can commit. Why? Not for justice, but to protect not only their party but to protect their own ability to be re-elected.
As a nation we must take the Congress back from party and lobbyist rule by limiting their individual power that leads to corruption. Term limits are the answer and should be our first move in fixing America.
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper and lives in Orange, is national political director of the Alliance Party. Email tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.