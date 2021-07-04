COTTON: Today we celebrate the freedom to make a better future

Today, July 4th, we celebrate Independence Day. Let us be reminded of what that means, apply it to the present and use it as a catapult into the future.

To be independent means to be free of the control of other people or circumstances. We should resolve to be truly independent.

We should live every day in the present with an eye to the future, securing an independence from the past. The past is for learning, to examine past failures and inadequacies, and strive to correct them. This we should do personally and as a nation.

The founders of this nation loved their country and its people. They loved it so much that they were willing to risk everything to make it better. They looked at the past and saw failures and inadequacies that needed to be corrected.

Many at the time, known as Tories, lived in the past, seeing it as glorious and happy to stay there. Others saw the past as a catapult for change. These became known as patriots, and their love of the country led them to seek to make it better, toward a more glorious future.