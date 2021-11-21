COTTON: Voters must shed Stockholm syndrome and move forward

POLITICAL shock follows crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic is no exception. The winds of change blow throughout global economic policy as the arrhythmic economy zigzags into major economic policy movements, followed by currents running in opposite directions—coup and counter-coup, advance and retreat, heresy and apostasy.
Historically, every action is met with a reaction.
After the Great Depression came the Keynesian consensus, a passive revolution of capitalism to correct the excesses of laissez-faire. When that wave came to an end with the 1970s grim economic infirmity combining economic stagnation with high inflation, President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher introduced their conservative revolution. Theirs was a form of neoliberalism with a package of policies that could be diluted into deregulation, lower taxes, privatizations, globalization and, in short, the magnetic power of markets above almost everything else.
That conservative revolution has held out among us, wearing various guises that included neo-liberal centrist Bill Clinton. Its most recent evolution is Trumpism. The result of this conservatism was the 2008 financial crisis and the economic crisis that followed.
Barack Obama may have been the architect of a paradigm shift a decade ago, but was thwarted by ferocious opposition from conservative neoliberals and Wall Street. Although that shift towards progressivism began to take shape in 2009, it has been accelerated by the coronavirus health crisis. In the acutest stage of the pandemic, governments the world over approved fiscal and monetary stimulus on a scale only seen during the two world wars.
Obama was either unwilling or unable to carry out the coup he had promised, and went back to business as usual. But the seeds had been sown, and conservatives know it. Conservatives fought the change with a ferocity resembling desperation, convincing their cultic followers that it was a religious crusade and preying on their fears. Neoliberalism and neo-Christianity merged while Obama’s failure left Trump as his legacy.
The scorched earth of the Trump years and the shock of the pandemic invited thinking that this time, things could be different. Enter Joe Biden.
Although Biden served as Obama’s vice president, he was an unlikely successor to Obama’s revolution. Biden voted in the Senate for Reagan’s crippling policies and had been a staunch supporter of neo-liberalism. But who says old dogs cannot be taught? Gauging future trends and observing others’ success, Biden became something new.
He has stepped into America’s future with a lean towards progressivism that endangers neo-liberalism itself, yet embraces it at the same time. As a pioneer, as a bridge to the future, his success is doubtful. What is certain is he will fertilize and water a move that will bring attacks of even more ferocity, most in the name of Jesus.
We saw this in Virginia’s recent elections. Conservative candidates used a frenzied panic without basis to get people to follow them back to the past. Democrats lost largely because they are stuck between the past and the future, and are in danger of extinction.
Change is slow, yet imminent. It will take time for a people paralyzed with fear of the future to look less like those afflicted with Stockholm syndrome and move forward, losing their bondage to the past with true freedom.
We saw a glimpse of courage locally when neo-Christian extremists were exposed and defeated. Hope was in the air, and perhaps is even contagious. Time will tell. Own your future, not theirs.
Tim Cotton lives in Culpeper with his family and is the National Political Director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.