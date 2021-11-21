COTTON: Voters must shed Stockholm syndrome and move forward

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Obama was either unwilling or unable to carry out the coup he had promised, and went back to business as usual. But the seeds had been sown, and conservatives know it. Conservatives fought the change with a ferocity resembling desperation, convincing their cultic followers that it was a religious crusade and preying on their fears. Neoliberalism and neo-Christianity merged while Obama’s failure left Trump as his legacy.

The scorched earth of the Trump years and the shock of the pandemic invited thinking that this time, things could be different. Enter Joe Biden.

Although Biden served as Obama’s vice president, he was an unlikely successor to Obama’s revolution. Biden voted in the Senate for Reagan’s crippling policies and had been a staunch supporter of neo-liberalism. But who says old dogs cannot be taught? Gauging future trends and observing others’ success, Biden became something new.

He has stepped into America’s future with a lean towards progressivism that endangers neo-liberalism itself, yet embraces it at the same time. As a pioneer, as a bridge to the future, his success is doubtful. What is certain is he will fertilize and water a move that will bring attacks of even more ferocity, most in the name of Jesus.