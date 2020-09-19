COTTON: We as a people must take charge of our own destiny

It has become customary to judge a nation by its institutions, politicians and their parties, even its military. Doing this, however, is judging from only part of the picture.
A nation is its people, and the strength of a nation lies in the strength of its people. This strength comes from unity. The greatness of a nation is how people are treated, and is measured by how the least among them are treated, not the wealthiest.
The cult of Trumpism is not new—just a new and more dangerous variety, predicated on demonstrating greatness with the things mentioned previously as inaccurate measures. This new approach seeks the destruction of sectors of people designed to undermine and destroy the nation itself. The goal is building the strength of institutions, politicians and the military, fostered by division in its people.
Unity is its biggest enemy, as is peace. Its followers find their strength in hatred. It raises their own self-worth and esteem. There is always someone to hate, someone to blame and someone to belittle.
Societal problems are portrayed as the fault of particular races, religions, ethnicities, and economic classes. These are the basic traits that allow capitalism to flourish, but Trumpism amplifies these, creating more groups for hatred and actively fanning the flames of hate.
Moreover, its followers justify their hatred by twisting religious teachings to give the impression that they are on a mission from their god. Unfortunately Trumpism itself becomes a sort of god to them, taking its symbols as their religious ones.
But this not even the worst of it. This ideology of nation destruction permeates into our local communities under the same guise. Cult followers in positions of rank, power and trust utilize this ideology to further their cause. As we are now seeing, our region is a hotbed for this, intensifying at an alarming rate.
We see it in local politicians at every level from school board to statewide office candidates.
The most recent escalation came from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office—a position of public trust designed to be non-partisan, with a primary duty to protect and serve. Trumpism, however, cannot allow for this. Someone has to be the enemy, to be hated, oppressed and blamed. The strength of the community cannot, under this ideology, be the people. Division and hatred are used to elevate the institution and its “military” strength.
This past week we saw an official social media post from the county sheriff’s office designed to enflame racism and hatred, wrapped in fear. The post was centered on an event that never happened and portrayed it as truth: a blatant and official lie. I am sure this will be used by many defense attorneys in the future to speak to the character of the department. What else has been said that we cannot believe? We probably should pay close attention to those politicians who support this activity.
This comes not long after that same office refused to carry out its constitutional duties and deemed itself an interpreter of the Constitution instead. We need to be on alert.
At a time when law enforcement is facing much scrutiny and heat, this one is running amuck. We must ask, to what end?
Well, we actually do know. It is to perpetuate and further the Trumpist ideology of nation destruction.
Sowing the seeds of hatred—as was done by the sheriff in 1965 at Selma, Ala.—is not what the people of this county, or any in America deserve.
The current unrest across the nation that seeks the death of racism, and people looking out for each other, is the natural enemy of the Trumpism ideology and it has them on edge. After all, a nation is its people.
Tim Cotton is the National Political Director of the Alliance Party. He resides in Orange and works in Culpeper. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!