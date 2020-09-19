COTTON: We as a people must take charge of our own destiny

But this not even the worst of it. This ideology of nation destruction permeates into our local communities under the same guise. Cult followers in positions of rank, power and trust utilize this ideology to further their cause. As we are now seeing, our region is a hotbed for this, intensifying at an alarming rate.

We see it in local politicians at every level from school board to statewide office candidates.

The most recent escalation came from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office—a position of public trust designed to be non-partisan, with a primary duty to protect and serve. Trumpism, however, cannot allow for this. Someone has to be the enemy, to be hated, oppressed and blamed. The strength of the community cannot, under this ideology, be the people. Division and hatred are used to elevate the institution and its “military” strength.

This past week we saw an official social media post from the county sheriff’s office designed to enflame racism and hatred, wrapped in fear. The post was centered on an event that never happened and portrayed it as truth: a blatant and official lie. I am sure this will be used by many defense attorneys in the future to speak to the character of the department. What else has been said that we cannot believe? We probably should pay close attention to those politicians who support this activity.