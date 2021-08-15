COTTON: We shouldn't need a mandate to protect our children

This column was written before Thursday’s state mandate requiring masks for all in schools, which Culpeper’s school district announced it would obey, overriding the local school board’s Monday vote against a mask rule. However, the points made below are still relevant.
Historically, great changes have come about by people taking a stand for what they believe. The founders of this nation took a stand against Great Britain, leading to independence; abolitionists were firm against slavery; and a great war was fought against fascism. The list goes on. It must be noted that all of these were a great risk to those taking the stand.
I personally am no stranger to the risks and consequences of taking political stands. I have done so many times knowing the risks to myself, downsizing the risk to others, especially my family. Taking risks with others is seemingly unacceptable. We all make these at some level, perhaps not as grandiose as those listed, but with risks nevertheless.
Businesses sometimes will depart from the safety of political neutrality to make a stand, knowing full well this action tells a sector of the population they are not welcome there. This affects sales, and risks revenue. It can deter good employees from applying for jobs there. For most of us, it is quite common for us to have our lists compiled, mentally or written, of those businesses that have taken a stand.
When people take political stands it often creates barriers between themselves and others, even risking relationships and friendships. Yet again, however, these are personal risks taken.
This past week, the Culpeper County School Board voted to give each parent the ability to assess the risks involved with their children as to mask-wearing in school, rather than making a collective decision of what is best for all students and in defiance of recently enacted state law. Thankfully the vote didn’t involve an option for children to drink alcohol, smoke or drive motor vehicles. As the members of the school board are elected to do, they made a decision. As with all decisions, some liked it, others did not.
The real issue is the burden of risk assignment being laid upon parents. As the Department of Social Services and Family Courts will attest, this is not a group that always makes the best decision. In addition, the thought process involved in the decision is, in many cases, non-existent while with others it is based solely on the decision to support a chosen leader and his minions. But again, political stands are what makes a nation great and they must be supported at all times. Even so, the risk taken in most such stands are usually borne by those making the choice.
The choice made by a parent of refusing to have a child wear a mask places the risk on children, school staff, and the community at large, as the virus can be carried by anyone to anyone. This is a different equation and the danger of selfishness is real.
Before you decide to defy the state statute, please weigh heavily how important it is to support your chosen leader and their political operatives. Is the lifelong effects of this virus, or even the death of your child a risk worth taking in that political stand? History is fraught with people victimized by such decisions with bad results; Jonestown obviously comes to mind.
Make the right decision at all times—put your child over politics. Politics doesn’t care about your child. I am going trust that you will. We shouldn’t need the government to force us to protect our children.
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper and lives in Orange, is the national political director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.