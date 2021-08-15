COTTON: We shouldn't need a mandate to protect our children

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When people take political stands it often creates barriers between themselves and others, even risking relationships and friendships. Yet again, however, these are personal risks taken.

This past week, the Culpeper County School Board voted to give each parent the ability to assess the risks involved with their children as to mask-wearing in school, rather than making a collective decision of what is best for all students and in defiance of recently enacted state law. Thankfully the vote didn’t involve an option for children to drink alcohol, smoke or drive motor vehicles. As the members of the school board are elected to do, they made a decision. As with all decisions, some liked it, others did not.

The real issue is the burden of risk assignment being laid upon parents. As the Department of Social Services and Family Courts will attest, this is not a group that always makes the best decision. In addition, the thought process involved in the decision is, in many cases, non-existent while with others it is based solely on the decision to support a chosen leader and his minions. But again, political stands are what makes a nation great and they must be supported at all times. Even so, the risk taken in most such stands are usually borne by those making the choice.