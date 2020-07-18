On July 9, 1776, following the reading of the Declaration of Independence, New Yorkers tore down the statue of King George.
This was a symbolic gesture to demonstrate that it was the end of an historic era and the beginning of a new one. Sometimes this type of symbolism can help with drawing a line and moving forward from it. We can see this occurring again in our time. For the record, I am fully onboard with an American re-boot to a 2.0 version as America’s history has had us on a direction worthy of change. We must always have the mindset that we can do better and then strive to do it.
However, I must also highlight that when the statue in New York was torn down by rioters, the name of the city was not changed. After all, it was named after the Duke of York, who later became England’s King James II. Seemingly they knew where to draw the line. This ability appears to escape many in our society.
It is too easy to argue that America’s past has been dark. In fact all of history has its dark side. This speaks more to the total depravity of humanity than anything else. An attempt to erase all reference to the past to make things better is a fool’s errand. In fact, at best, it would only be symbolic, and have no effect on the past.
Some of the statue removal is good symbolism. But if the goal is to forget the past, tearing down statues is counterproductive, for it serves a major purpose—that is, to teach us, and to move us forward. I understand what is being striven for, and I fully support it, but these are foolish tactics.
New York is named after a man who headed up the African slave trade. Shall references to him be removed? Jamestown itself, the first English colony is named for him, as is the James River.
Williamsburg, VA is named for a co-regent of England who engaged in the African and European slave trade. William and Mary, the college named for he and his wife was built by slaves and maintained by them. Shall we tear it down, close Colonial Williamsburg?
The capital city of our nation honors a slave holder who signed the first fugitive slave law. During the war George Washington went on expeditions to recapture slaves. His inability to bring his slaves to Philadelphia as president prompted his urging of a capital city to be built in a slave state. Shall every mention of Washington in America be removed? What about Jefferson? And others? What about all of the place names referring to royalty?
Now we are looking at the names of sports teams. The largest, and certainly not the last, is the Washington Redskins. This week it was announced that this name—which has been the center of controversy for years, with some finding it an offensive reference to American Indians—will be changed. What’s in a name? A team by any other name is still a last-place team. In this case, if this is just corporations getting caught up in current societal issues to look good to customers, I do object.
So, yes, there are many things that remind of us of a questionable past, but it is not feasible (or even necessary) to eliminate them all. Perhaps time, energy and resources would be better channeled toward other actions in an effort to prevent a questionable future.
