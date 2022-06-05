DeANGELIS: What must be done to curb U.S. gun violence?

Again. Another AR-15. The mass slaughter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, marks the 30th shooting at a K-12 school this year, just five months in.

It follows another slaughter with a Bushmaster XM15—an AR-15-style weapon—at a grocery store in a Buffalo, New York. And now Tulsa. We’ve had much, much more than enough.

Mass shootings more than tripled after the assault rifle/large-capacity magazine ban expired in 2004. No other developed society has this problem to this extent.

American gun-related murders and accidents in 2021 totaled 20,726.

Thoughts and prayers haven’t solved this national scourge. We need gun legislation passed by Congress, not a state-by-state hodge-podge of laws. Other countries—Australia and New Zealand are prime examples—have solved these problems by instituting sensible gun-safety laws. Canada is about to do the same.

Why can’t we do that here?

Here is what must be done in this country:

 Re-enact the ban on assault rifles along with its lethal ammunition, and institute a mandatory buy-back program. Despite Democrats’ efforts, the Republican-led Congress refused to reinstate this ban when it expired in 2004.

The Founders never imagined these modern weapons of war. Why can’t some recognize that single-shot muskets are not in the same category as assault rifles?

 Reinstate the ban on large-capacity magazines: The data clearly show that large-capacity magazines make shootings significantly more lethal because murderers can shoot many more rounds much more quickly. This is common sense.

 Raise the age requirement to 21 and require universal background checks on sales of all firearms at every level of government. Institute a three-day waiting period that is automatically extended until the background check is completed and returned. Currently, federal law allows many loopholes at the state and local levels, such as online sales and gun shows, where background checks are not required or enforced. These must be closed.

The U.S. House of Representatives has twice voted to ensure that the background check law is enforced across all points of sale with H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act. It awaits a vote in the Senate.

Why has the Senate not acted? Why has the assault weapon/large-capacity magazine ban not been reenacted? Why do we have ineffective laws or laws that are not enforced?

You know why. It is the NRA’s stranglehold on the Republican Party and the Republican stranglehold on the Congress that are preventing any action at all. See for yourself: thehill.com/news/house/3501301-here-are-the-gun-bills-stalled-in-congress.

What has happened to us? Have we lost our compassion and common sense? It is time for Americans who want stricter gun safety laws—nearly two-thirds of us, according to several polls—to stop mass shootings at the ballot box. It’s our responsibility to turn out in force and elect legislators who will pass such measures.

It is time to stand up and take America away from these enablers of violence and return it to fundamental principles of decency.

Why do Republican legislators not get this? Vote them out. Let’s move gun safety from a culture-wars issue to a problem-solving issue. Vote for common sense.

Donna DeAngelis, filling in this week for David Reuther, lives in rural Culpeper. A Democrat, she is a former member of the American Social Welfare Board.