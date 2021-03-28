DONNA STATON: Community partners make vaccine success possible

I was thrilled to learn that Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center was once again voted “Best Hospital” in the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s annual Best of Your Hometown contest.
This recognition from the community for our team’s commitment to quality, safety and extraordinary care is appreciated, especially after the challenges we’ve faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of what makes Culpeper Medical Center the best is our strong ties to this community.
The outpouring of support from the community over the past year makes me proud to be both a Culpeper native and to serve as president of our local hospital during these unprecedented times in healthcare. While we are still far from any return to normalcy, we are hopeful for a brighter future in the months ahead.
Just over three months ago, our hospital received its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers. Not long after, we learned we were receiving additional allocations of the Moderna vaccine. Our leadership huddled to develop a process for equitable vaccine distribution in our community in close partnership with our local health department
We worked closely with Culpeper County Public Schools—especially Dr. Anthony S. Brads, superintendent; Michelle Metzgar, executive director of human resources; and Kathy Walsh, nursing coordinator. We were given dedicated space at Culpeper Middle School, and their nurses volunteered to help us vaccinate more than 1,000 teachers and others who met the state’s 1A and 1B eligibility criteria in our first two-day community clinic.
We’ve since expanded to hosting two weekly clinics—one at Culpeper Middle School and one at Madison County Volunteer Fire Company. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District gives us our vaccine allotment and a list of names each week, and we meet with our trusted community partners each Monday to coordinate outreach and logistics.
Culpeper Emergency Services—including Bill Ooten, director, and Thomas Dawson, captain—started a call center to schedule eligible members of the community. The Culpeper County Public Schools Human Resources team is running the PrepMod System at our clinics to ensure vaccinations are correctly documented and uploaded to the Virginia Immunization Registry in a timely fashion. When the health department allocated 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to us in early March, Culpeper County Public Schools provided us with the space and nurses needed to hold a weekend clinic.
The Madison clinics are supported by Madison County Public Schools nurses and Madison County Emergency Medical Services, including John Sherer, emergency services coordinator. We also rely on the Madison County Cooperative Extension Office to call and schedule all appointments.
Time and time again, I am reminded that this process takes a village and that this vaccination effort continues to make a difference in the lives of many. It’s no secret that vaccine distribution has had its challenges across the country. But our unique collaboration has brought out the best in our community partners while bringing hope to our communities.
The countless thanks we receive from community members each week who cite our operation as smooth and exemplary do not go unnoticed. Our community members take great pride in serving at the vaccine clinics and always respond “yes” when asked if they can support more vaccine allocation or an additional pop-up Saturday clinic. The selfless acts of service are too numerous to count, but they make me honored and privileged to serve alongside others who are actively working to bring an end to the pandemic.
It goes without saying, but none of this would be possible without each and every partner involved in the process. Thank you to the many organizations and volunteers who ensure the vaccine clinics at Culpeper Middle School and Madison County Volunteer Fire Company continue to be a success. I look forward to our continued partnership and the brighter days ahead as we embark on this next chapter of our community’s fight against COVID-19.
I’d also like to thank the Culpeper Star-Exponent for its ongoing coverage of our vaccination efforts. Your stories provide transparency to our process and help us educate our community about the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.
Wishing the best of health to you all!
Donna Staton is President of
Novant Health UVA Health System
Culpeper Medical Center.