DONNA STATON: Community partners make vaccine success possible

I was thrilled to learn that Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center was once again voted “Best Hospital” in the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s annual Best of Your Hometown contest.

This recognition from the community for our team’s commitment to quality, safety and extraordinary care is appreciated, especially after the challenges we’ve faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of what makes Culpeper Medical Center the best is our strong ties to this community.

The outpouring of support from the community over the past year makes me proud to be both a Culpeper native and to serve as president of our local hospital during these unprecedented times in healthcare. While we are still far from any return to normalcy, we are hopeful for a brighter future in the months ahead.

Just over three months ago, our hospital received its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers. Not long after, we learned we were receiving additional allocations of the Moderna vaccine. Our leadership huddled to develop a process for equitable vaccine distribution in our community in close partnership with our local health department