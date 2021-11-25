EDITORIAL: A day to give thanks for America's bounty

Not so fast, Virginians objected. There was a documented celebration at Berkeley Plantation along the James River two years before, in 1619. Surely this was the first thanksgiving held by Europeans in the New World.

Perhaps not. In 1598, Spanish settlers had a thanksgiving to praise God for their arrival in what is now El Paso, Texas. And even earlier, in 1565, 800 Spanish settlers who landed in present-day St. Augustine, Fla., attended a Catholic mass of thanksgiving.

Was that the first? Mais non. The French Huguenot settlement near Jacksonville, Fla., held a thanksgiving of its own the year before, in 1564. Then, the Huguenots were nearly wiped out by the Spanish the following year. The survivors fled back to France, probably making memories of that first thanksgiving bittersweet at best.

And long before Columbus set sail, Native Americans were having harvest festivals of their own, honoring their own deities.