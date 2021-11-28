EDITORIAL: Addressing the learning gap crisis

OUR RECENT state and local campaigns included a lot of discussion about education, but very little about the most important issue on that subject.

There was the debate over critical race theory (CRT) and now the upset about books some parents don’t want in their child’s school library. However, few candidates, from those seeking statewide office to local school boards and boards of supervisors, talked about the most pressing problem there is when it comes to post-COVID education: the “learning gap” it left behind.

This is a serious problem. Indeed, it’s a crisis.

The learning gap refers to all the lost instruction time during the COVID crisis. It lasted over a year and left a crucial question: How do we get the kids caught up to the grade and level of performance that’s expected of them?

If we don’t, school life is going to be harder for our students, with impacts on Standards of Learning exams, graduation rates and SAT scores. Whether we get them back on track is entirely up to us.