We’ll never change the name. … It’s that simple. NEVER. You can use caps.”—Daniel Snyder, 2013
NEVER is here.
Years of protest by Native Americans and others over the Washington NFL team’s name didn’t faze the Redskins’ owner.
However, money speaks a language Dan Snyder understands.
When sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo, Nike and Bank of American “requested” a change, when Target and Walmart pulled the team’s merchandise, the impossible suddenly became possible. The challenge of getting a new stadium built anywhere in the D.C. area for a team with a racially offensive nickname was further inducement.
And so, on Monday, the team made it official: new nickname, new logo.
We applaud corporate America for trying to bring about a little social justice. A cynic might say that big business merely put a finger to the sky and determined which way the post-George Floyd wind was blowing, but we will take this particular change any way we can get it.
They were the Boston Braves when they moved from the baseball Braves’ stadium to Fenway Park in 1933. Owner George Preston Marshall, always riding in the caboose of the enlightenment train, changed the name to Redskins, the name the team carried with it when it moved to D.C. in 1937. (Some claim the name was meant to honor the team’s coach, William Henry “Lone Star” Dietz, who identified as a Native American.)
Whatever its genesis, the moniker became less palatable as years went by. As early as the 1960s, there were complaints. Dictionaries use terms like “usually offensive,” “disparaging” and “insulting” in defining the word.
Polls, including a well-known one by the Washington Post four years ago, have shown that many Native Americans don’t seem to care what a pro football team calls itself. However, a 2020 poll found that 67 percent of those who regularly participate in native or tribal culture are offended.
There are a lot of i’s to dot and t’s to cross in changing names. When the Washington Bullets became the Wizards back in the 1990s, it was a two-year process. There will be costs involved in creating a new logo and a new brand.
On the flip side, think how much the team can make selling all-new hats, T-shirts, beer koozies and other gear, especially if the Warriors or Redtails or whatever the Redskins become actually reverse the trend of the last quarter-century and achieve competency on the field.
With the NFL season less than two months away (if there is a 2020 season), there’s a lot of work to do.
Just as some still fly Confederate flags, we are sure there will be plenty of diehards wearing Redskins gear to games for decades to come, until either the merchandise or its wearers fall apart. Nevertheless, change has come.
President Donald Trump calls changing the Redskins’ name “political correctness.”
We call it correctness.
