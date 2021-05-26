EDITORIAL: Cherry millipede tacos? No thanks!

A MEXICAN restaurant in Virginia, Cocina on Market in Leesburg, is serving cicada tacos, topping the sautéed bugs with serrano chilis, avocado and radishes in a mole verde sauce. But despite their tasty sounding name, you’re unlikely to see cherry millipede tacos on any Virginia menu.

And if you’re afraid of harmless cicadas, you should be be terrified of the cherry millipede (Apheloria virginiensis), which were recently spotted in Richmond’s National Battlefield Park.

Because unlike the slow-flying, insect-tanks with the bulging red eyes that emerge from the earth every 17 years, cherry millipedes ooze highly toxic cyanide (which apparently smells like cherries) whenever they are threatened

On May 12, the National Park Service issued an unusual advisory on Facebook, noting that although a cherry millipede doesn’t bite or sting, “it secretes toxic cyanide compounds to keep from being eaten. Its vibrant stripes let predators know to watch out! Just be sure to wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes if you happen to handle one.”