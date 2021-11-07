EDITORIAL: College athletic fees are unsportsmanlike conduct against students

The nation’s present and past college students owe about $1.72 trillion-with-a-T in their quest for higher education.

Where does the money go? Some of it goes where it should go. And some of it is earmarked for student athletic fees. Unfortunately, our state has some of the leaders in this dubious category. VMI ($3,340 per year) charges the nation’s highest fees. James Madison ($2,340) is third among U.S. colleges and universities.

What are student athletic fees? They are what many schools saddle their students with so they can field athletic teams.

Ironically, the more big-time the program at a school, the less each student pays. Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia have lots of revenue coming in from large stadiums and TV appearances, among other sources. Thus, U.Va. charges only $657. Tech bills its students $293, or less than one-tenth what a Keydet at VMI pays.

This is noteworthy at present because James Madison wants to go FCS (the category that includes Alabama, Oklahoma and Clemson, among others) in football. A perennial powerhouse at the less-prestigious (and less-costly) FCS level, the Dukes want to move on up. The move will mean more scholarship athletes and likely more travel, plus the other accoutrements that FBS schools feel they must provide to be competitive.