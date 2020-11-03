EDITORIAL: Confederate flag quietly removed

The large Confederate battle flag that could often be seen flying over the treetops from Interstate 95 in Falmouth was taken down last week for the most prosaic of reasons: the Virginia Department of Transportation needed the land where the 80-foot flagpole stood since 2014 to complete the Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing and FREDEx lanes projects. So VDOT seized the parcel by invoking eminent domain.

After being notified by VDOT that the group that owns the flag could take the banner down itself or VDOT would hire somebody to do it for them, the Virginia Flaggers removed it without incident. But they also said they planned to raise it again at a new location.

Three years ago, a group of local residents who found the sight of the flag offensive demanded that the Stafford Board of Supervisors do something about it. Stafford lawyer Patricia Healy even filed a zoning complaint, claiming that the flag was really a “sign” that put it out of compliance with the county’s zoning ordinance.

But after consulting with the county attorney, supervisors learned that they could not legally do anything about the oversized flag because: 1) it was being flown on private property; and 2) flags of “geopolitical entities” like the Confederacy were specifically excluded from the same ordinance Healy cited.