EDITORIAL: COVID fear caused thousands of 'excess deaths'

T here is a tendency among some to believe that the grim COVID-19 death numbers in Virginia and the United States aren’t accurate.

They’re right. The numbers are misleading.

Things are worse than we thought.

A macabre statistic called “excess deaths” tells how many people in a certain area are expected to die over a certain period, based on historical data. A new study by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center on Society and Health that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has looked at those numbers and found something disturbing.

From March to August, an additional 4,500 more Virginians died than would have been expected, an increase of 16 percent. You would naturally expect more deaths because of the pandemic, but of that 4,500 figure, only 52 percent were attributed to COVID-19 as an underlying cause or contributing factor.

Nationwide, by the way, the excess deaths were up 20 percent.

So why did those other 2,200 more Virginians die? No one has pinned that down completely, but there are some rather obvious possibilities.