EDITORIAL: COVID fear caused thousands of 'excess deaths'

T here is a tendency among some to believe that the grim COVID-19 death numbers in Virginia and the United States aren’t accurate.
They’re right. The numbers are misleading.
Things are worse than we thought.
A macabre statistic called “excess deaths” tells how many people in a certain area are expected to die over a certain period, based on historical data. A new study by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center on Society and Health that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has looked at those numbers and found something disturbing.
From March to August, an additional 4,500 more Virginians died than would have been expected, an increase of 16 percent. You would naturally expect more deaths because of the pandemic, but of that 4,500 figure, only 52 percent were attributed to COVID-19 as an underlying cause or contributing factor.
Nationwide, by the way, the excess deaths were up 20 percent.
So why did those other 2,200 more Virginians die? No one has pinned that down completely, but there are some rather obvious possibilities.
Inaccuracy is one, but it’s hard to believe 2,200 pandemic-related cases were misdiagnosed. Here are some other things that happened after the state and the nation went into shutdown mode:
- There was a ban on elective medical procedures for a while.
- Emergency room use was down 52 percent within three weeks of Virginia’s first confirmed case, no doubt abetted by a fear of being in large, crowded public places. The ER numbers are still down quite a bit. People seem to have become slower to respond to acute emergencies.
- Patients delayed making medical visits to their doctors to deal with chronic illnesses. (Deaths from Alzheimer’s and heart disease were up significantly.)
- While other ER trips plummeted, opioid overdoses went in the opposite direction. At VCU Medical Center, nonfatal overdose visits were up 123 percent. In the second quarter of 2020, state overdose deaths were up 67 percent from the year before, suggesting that the safety net for those with drug dependencies developed holes during the pandemic.
There is a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t aspect to all this.
A lockdown was essential in order to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed and to keep the virus from spreading even faster than it did. Social distancing is still wise, as outbreaks among the socially careless have shown.
At the same time, the imposed isolation and hesitancy to risk exposure have had their own fatal consequences.
Didn’t go to the ER with chest pains because of the risk of being infected with COVID-19? Missed your mammogram or colonoscopy exam because it wasn’t essential? Skipped drug counseling because it was suspended or you didn’t want to go to a clinic?
Nothing gets better until we get a grip on COVID-19, through a safe vaccine and better treatment and also through better testing and contact tracing.
In the meantime, we walk a tightrope.
If you have a medical issue, be as careful as you can, but get help. Don’t be an excess death. We are having far too many of those.
The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star
