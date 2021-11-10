EDITORIAL: COVID vaccine for kids is another step toward normalcy

The clinical trial showed that the Pfizer vaccine was 91 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 among more than 2,000 children ages 5 to 11. Vaccine experts say the benefits of getting the shots outweigh the risks for kids in this age group.

Moreover, millions of children ages 12 to 17 have been safely vaccinated against COVID-19 since May.

Families also have to contend with the risk that a child with COVID-19 might spread the illness to a vulnerable relative, even if the child is asymptomatic or ailing from a mild version of the disease.

Unfortunately, there is still a lot of vaccine skepticism among families. A recent Gallup poll showed that only 55 percent of parents in the U.S. with kids under age 12 say they would get their children vaccinated if the shots became available.

Pediatricians will do a lot of the heavy lifting in informing and convincing parents, but our public health authorities should once again turn to other trusted community voices to amplify the importance of vaccinating children.

As in previous campaigns, civic leaders will have to think creatively. For example, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told us that a $50 incentive to families whose children got the shots proved successful in driving parents to school vaccine clinics.

The more kids who get vaccinated, the closer we are to normalcy and the closer we are to leaving those bitter battles about mask mandates behind. What a comfort that would be.

The Dallas Morning News