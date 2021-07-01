EDITORIAL: Cyclists & drivers, follow the Golden Rule

If the first motorist decides not to pass the cyclist and proceeds to inch along behind, a long line of other vehicles will likely back up behind the first. It would only be a matter of time before one of the less patient drivers decides to just peel off and pass the entire string.

But the same logic applies. Crossing a double yellow line to prevent a collision with a cyclist increases the danger of a crash in the opposing lane. And the more vehicles that have to be passed, the higher the risk.

The other new law that goes into effect on Thursday allows cyclists to ride two abreast instead of single-file on Virginia roads. This will increase their visibility, as two cyclists riding side by side are easier to spot than just one. And parents riding with children will be able to take the outside position, providing a buffer against vehicular traffic. But again, the passing conundrum would apply.

The new law also requires the Virginia State Police to “convene a work group to review issues related to allowing bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs.” Although this is still a proposal, if enacted into law it would allow cyclists to ride through intersections without stopping. This would also create a potential hazard, as confused motorists would not know if approaching cyclists intended to stop or not.