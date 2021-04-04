EDITORIAL: Easter’s promise: triumph over death

Easter is the highlight of the Christian ecclesiastical year, but many of the faithful will not enjoy the beloved and comforting rituals of the season again this year: joyful church services packed with worshippers, Easter egg hunts, and big family dinners celebrating Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead.
Instead of watching little girls in pastel dresses and little boys in grown-up ties squeal in delight as they locate another hidden piece of candy, many local residents will once again sit alone in their homes today as the coronavirus continues its deadly march across the commonwealth, the nation and the globe.
When times are good, when your social life is buzzing and there’s food on the table and money in the bank, it’s easy to forget the two-millennial-old story of Christ’s triumph over unimaginable suffering and undeserved death.
But it’s exactly during such trying times as these that the Easter promise of life triumphing over death most resonates. During the darkest days of war, famine, pestilence and plague, humankind has always yearned to hear the good news that their ultimate destiny is not the grave.
“You shall not be afraid of the terror by night,
Nor of the arrow that flies by day,
Nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness,
Nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday. ...
“Because you have made the LORD, who is my refuge,
Even the Most High, your dwelling place,
No evil shall befall you,
Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling…”
-Psalm 91
The promise of Easter is eternal life with a loving God who was willing to suffer and die for us, but who also vanquished death by rising from the tomb. When death and suffering are all around and we continue to pray for the sick and dying, we need to hear this age-old message more than ever.
As St. Paul wrote: “I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come; Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (8 Romans, 38-39).
Easter, “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” is not only a story of faith, but one of incredible sacrifice, unconditional love and enduring hope, which can comfort and sustain believers and non-believers alike during this difficult time in our nation’s history.
A happy and blessed Easter to all.
The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star