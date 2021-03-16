EDITORIAL: Electric vehicles are not a panacea

However, neither bill passed by the General Assembly addresses EV’s environmental downside or end-stage problem: What do we do with old EV batteries 15 or 20 years from now? They contain toxic materials such as lithium and cobalt, so they cannot be disposed of safely in landfills. They are also highly flammable. And since they are not standardized, they cannot be recycled even close to the 95 percent rate now achieved for used acid lead batteries. They will add to the mountain of toxic waste created by discarded solar panels when they reach the end of their lifespans.

Not to mention the fact that EVs will be competing for electricity just as utilities are closing down old reliable coal and natural gas power plants and replacing them with unreliable wind and solar power that will drive up the cost of electricity for everyone in the commonwealth—including EV owners, who may wind up paying more for the electricity than they previously shelled out for gas.

Electric vehicles are not a panacea. They still require millions of dollars in government subsidies so people will buy them. They will force electricity rates higher, and disposing of them afterwards will create more difficult-to-solve environmental problems than the conventional vehicles they replace.

The General Assembly should have taken the time to fully think through—and resolve—all of these financial and environmental downsides before taking the commonwealth down the all-EV path.

The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star