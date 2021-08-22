EDITORIAL: Electronic vehicles: Can they jump from 2% to 50% by 2030?

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order announcing the White House’s and the U.S. auto industry’s “shared aspiration” that half of all the new cars sold in 2030 will be electric vehicles. The president was joined by representatives of the three top automakers and members of the United Auto Workers Union. Biden emphasized that the EVs—and their batteries—should be manufactured in the U.S. by union workers.

But as the former Soviet Union learned the hard way from its 13 disastrous “five-year plans,” such government mandates can backfire—especially if they are dependent on new and still unproven technology.

Only 231,000 all-electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in 2020, which turned out to be 3.2 percent less than the number sold in 2018. Despite an array of state and federal tax credits and rebates, EVs only accounted for about 2 percent of the domestic new car market during each of the past three years, according to the Pew Research Center.

One little-known fact is that more than a third of all new cars built in 1900 in the U.S. were electric vehicles, according to a Census Bureau report from that era. But their production peaked in 1912. Henry Ford’s mass production of internal combustion engines gradually become the dominant category, and EVs all but disappeared from American roads by 1935.