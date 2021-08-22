EDITORIAL: Electronic vehicles: Can they jump from 2% to 50% by 2030?

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order announcing the White House’s and the U.S. auto industry’s “shared aspiration” that half of all the new cars sold in 2030 will be electric vehicles. The president was joined by representatives of the three top automakers and members of the United Auto Workers Union. Biden emphasized that the EVs—and their batteries—should be manufactured in the U.S. by union workers.
But as the former Soviet Union learned the hard way from its 13 disastrous “five-year plans,” such government mandates can backfire—especially if they are dependent on new and still unproven technology.
Only 231,000 all-electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in 2020, which turned out to be 3.2 percent less than the number sold in 2018. Despite an array of state and federal tax credits and rebates, EVs only accounted for about 2 percent of the domestic new car market during each of the past three years, according to the Pew Research Center.
One little-known fact is that more than a third of all new cars built in 1900 in the U.S. were electric vehicles, according to a Census Bureau report from that era. But their production peaked in 1912. Henry Ford’s mass production of internal combustion engines gradually become the dominant category, and EVs all but disappeared from American roads by 1935.
Like today, EVs were more expensive than their gasoline-powered counterparts: An all-electric roadster sold for $1,750 back in 1912, while a car with an internal combustion engine sold for $650—less than half the price. Some things never change.
Going from 2 percent of EVs to 50 percent in just nine years will require a massive effort, and there’s no guarantee Biden’s plan will work as planned. One of the biggest obstacles is the battery problem.
Manufacturing the lithium ion batteries currently used to power many EVs creates more carbon emissions than gas-powered cars produce. Most of the EV batteries are now produced in China, Thailand, Germany and Poland—using non-renewable energy such as oil and coal.
And the raw materials needed for the batteries—including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite—are largely mined in poor Third Word countries that will likely receive only a fraction of the earnings of the multi-national companies that sell them.
The Global Battery Alliance estimates that the annual volume of raw materials that will have to be extracted by 2030 to meet Biden’s ambitious goal will be larger than the volume of 300 Great Pyramids of Giza.
Then there’s the fire problem. For example, Foothill Transit in California, which serves Los Angeles and parts of the San Gabriel and San Bernadino valleys, was an early adopter of electric buses and currently has 32 in its 373-bus fleet.
But in July, only 34 percent of the electric buses were operational. Some were sidelined waiting for parts; others had problems with the drive train or stalling issues. Even worse, one electric bus caught on fire and was a total loss.
A luxury Tesla Model S Plain also caught on fire last month while its new owner was driving it near his Pennsylvania home. And that wasn’t the only one. According to Business Insider, Tesla had “at least quadruple” the number of expected fire deaths than the average gas-powered car between 2016 and 2019.
Some environmentalists are also worried that like the big, electricity-guzzling technology companies that pay for green energy from solar farms in rural areas such as Spotsylvania County, automakers will just buy credits from EV makers like Tesla in order to skirt the new federal standards without actually having to electrify half of all their new cars—just like the Soviets, who extended their failed “five-year plans” to seven years so that the numbers would work.
Perhaps all of these problems with EVs can be surmounted in the next nine years and Biden’s executive order will be hailed as prescient. But don’t hold your breath. History tells us that in a wrestling match with reality, government mandates usually lose.
