EDITORIAL: Get a COVID booster to look out for yourself and others

Enlightened self-interest means doing something that benefits others but is also good for you. Amid concerns about the emerging omicron variant of the coronavirus, we need more of it right now both among individual Americans and the nations of the world.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that everyone 18 and older should get a booster shot. No one is being forced to get one, but enlightened self-interest says it’s a smart move. It boosts the immunity of those who are already fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The vaccine also jacks up the immune systems of those who have already had COVID-19 but have not been vaccinated, so if it suits the hesitant folks better, they can think of it as getting “boosted” instead of “vaccinated.” Studies vary on how much immunity people have if they have suffered from COVID-19 but not been vaccinated, but one thing seems clear: A vaccination supercharges their immune systems.

The booster is widely available, it’s free, and it’s not being forced on anyone. So spare the arguments about whether or not a booster helps. It does. It’s not a question of liberty. It’s a question of common sense. In protecting yourself, you will also be protecting others.