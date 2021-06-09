EDITORIAL: Hinckley should remain under supervision

Once again, a lawyer representing would-be presidential assassin John Hinckley is petitioning the court to grant him an “unconditional release” that would allow him to live the remainder of his life free from court supervision or any other consequences of his actions. Barry Levine claims that a recent risk assessment of Hinckley shows that he is mentally stable and does not pose a danger to himself or others.

Nevertheless, when Hinckley’s case is heard in August by U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman, the answer to this latest request should be an unconditional “no.”

On March 30, 1981 Hinckley, who was 25 and apparently in the throes of a psychotic breakdown, shot then-President Ronald Reagan, White House Press Secretary Jim Brady, Secret Service Agent Timothy McCarthy and D.C. Police Officer Thomas Delahanty outside the Washington Hilton Hotel. All of them suffered serious injuries.

Although the .22 caliber bullet that hit Reagan in the chest just barely missed his heart, the president survived only due to the swift action of the Secret Service who took him to the closest hospital and the skill of the surgeons there who saved his life. Brady, who was shot in the eye and sustained major brain damage and paralysis, never recovered from his life-altering injury.