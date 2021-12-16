EDITORIAL: In politics, a little cash from a lot of folks adds up

We are a giving nation. Maybe we don’t always give as much as we might to charitable causes, but when it comes to politics, the check is in the mail, and the Commonwealth of Virginia is no exception.
According to American National Election Studies, adults who said they donated directly to election campaigns doubled from 1992 to 2017, and it seems to have slipped into overdrive since then.
If Virginia is any indication, many of those donors are not cutting four- and five-figure checks, unless you include the decimal point. The Virginia Public Access Project gave out these figures after the most-recent election:
In 2005, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jerry Kilgore received 17,420 donations of $100 or less. That broke the record for most small donations for the governor’s race. In the 2021 race, Democrat Terry McAuliffe had 287,974 donations of $100 or less, or about 15 times the amount that was a record-breaker 16 years earlier. Obviously, it isn’t just the big hitters who are letting their money talk at election time.
Of course, all those relatively small checks didn’t help either Kilgore or McAuliffe get to the governor’s mansion. In 2017, Ralph Northam did win while more than tripling Kilgore’s record from 12 years earlier, but the 56,406 smaller donors were about one-fifth of the number McAuliffe got this time.
So what’s going on? You expect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Bernie Sanders, avowed proponents of the little folks and despisers of big, dark money, to get the bulk of their loot from small donors, and they do. Each gets about 80 percent of their funds from the $200-or-less crowd.
Now, though, everybody seems to be writing checks. Is it the same supercharged political climate that drew a record turnout for the 2020 presidential election and impressive numbers for Virginia’s 2021 state campaigns? Is it in response to the never-ending pleas for more money for “your” candidate via internet, phone and snail mail? (Many of us would pay $100 if they’d just stop asking.)
Amazingly, one entreaty from the McAuliffe folks came on election night, after the polls were closed. What was that about, Macker?
If the average under-$100 donation was $50, then about $28 million of the approximately $57 million McAuliffe raised came from small donors.
Between 2005 and 2021, total campaign contributions rose about 66 percent while the number of small donors was 1400 percent higher.
Of course, while your check will go toward trying to get your idea of the best candidate into office, you won’t have the clout that the Virginia League of Conservation Voters ($2.36 million), Common Good VA ($2.01 million) or NextGen Climate Action ($1.726 million) would have had, if McAuliffe had won.
If a candidate runs out of donors, there’s always one last resort for funds. No. 15 on the McAuliffe donor list was … Terry McAuliffe ($843,966). Of course, he was a piker compared with the winner, Republican Glenn Youngkin. His top donor, also named Glenn Youngkin, kicked in $20 million for his favorite candidate.
When the money isn’t talking loudly enough, sometimes you have to bring your own megaphone.
The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star