EDITORIAL: In politics, a little cash from a lot of folks adds up

We are a giving nation. Maybe we don’t always give as much as we might to charitable causes, but when it comes to politics, the check is in the mail, and the Commonwealth of Virginia is no exception.

According to American National Election Studies, adults who said they donated directly to election campaigns doubled from 1992 to 2017, and it seems to have slipped into overdrive since then.

If Virginia is any indication, many of those donors are not cutting four- and five-figure checks, unless you include the decimal point. The Virginia Public Access Project gave out these figures after the most-recent election:

In 2005, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jerry Kilgore received 17,420 donations of $100 or less. That broke the record for most small donations for the governor’s race. In the 2021 race, Democrat Terry McAuliffe had 287,974 donations of $100 or less, or about 15 times the amount that was a record-breaker 16 years earlier. Obviously, it isn’t just the big hitters who are letting their money talk at election time.