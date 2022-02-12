EDITORIAL: Legislators, make our state park happen

Now is the time.

The next few weeks present the best shot Culpeper County has ever had at gaining a state park that would boost its economy, improve its quality of life, preserve precious open space and highlight vital American history.

If only Virginia legislators and Gov. Glenn Youngkin will make it happen.

To his credit, Youngkin has offered a state budget change that would start the ball rolling, by acquiring lands painstakingly preserved over decades by the American Battlefield Trust and its allies.

But given the crush of business in the Virginia State Capitol, good ideas don’t always survive the hurly-burly of legislative sausage-making. We pray that won’t happen with the long-awaited Culpeper battlefields state park.

For all who care about economic development, scenic countryside, hiking, boating, birding, camping, fishing, river access, horse riding, tourism, slavery, freedom, African American history and the deadliest war in U.S. history, the Culpeper park is a stellar notion.

Creating a state park here has been discussed in Richmond off and on for seven years, but never became a high priority of a governor or the right mix of lawmakers.

Now, with the support of Youngkin and a bipartisan mix of legislators, it stands a good chance. This week, the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates money committees will complete action on their budget bills. By Sunday, Feb. 20, we should have news.

The park would combine parts of four Central Virginia battlefields: Brandy Station, Cedar Mountain, Rappahannock Station and Kelly’s Ford, with a fascinating Union army camp near Stevensburg thrown in.

The Rappahannock Station land includes frontage along the Rappahannock River, which divided North and South. That acreage would provide river access for canoeists, kayakers and fishermen, and tell the crucial story of African American refugees who fled to freedom across the river as soon as Union regiments moved into the area. Some of those liberty-seekers, including Culpeper natives, later returned as U.S. Colored Troops who fought the Confederacy.

The park would encompass 1,700 acres, the vast majority of which would be publicly accessible, at the four battlefields and Hansborough’s Ridge, the Union encampment. Another 4,000 acres of conservation easements on private land along the Hazel River and the Rappahannock, including the Kelly’s Ford battlefield, will enhance the park acreage.

The two largest battlefields, Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain, are equidistant from the historic town of Culpeper. The park would encourage more people to visit this charming, walkable town and enjoy its museum, diverse restaurants and eclectic shops. They can have a fine meal, stay overnight, pick up tourist literature and maps, grab a cup of good coffee, a warm cinnamon bun or a tank of gas.

Because of that geography and the town’s amenities, the Culpeper battlefields park—unlike other state parks—would deliver a big economic impact almost immediately. A feasibility study estimates the park would draw 75,000 to 100,000 visitors the second and third years after its creation.

Given the commonwealth’s marketing muscle and tourism prowess, the park would shine a national spotlight on Culpeper’s riveting stories from the Civil War, emancipation and liberation.

For local businesses, all that would mean more dollars in the bank, as Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President and CEO opined on this page last week.

For heritage tourists, Culpeper is a great location that’s close to major population centers on the East Coast. Virginia’s other battlefield state parks are remote and many hours’ drive away from most people.

An easy jaunt from the D.C. metropolitan area, Richmond and Charlottesville, Culpeper is part of the multi-state Journey Through Hallowed Grounds, a tourism corridor that knits together incredible historic sites from Monticello to Harpers Ferry to Gettysburg. It is also near the popular places of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, which preserves parts of four major battlefields.

But Virginia’s state-park system terribly underserves Culpeper’s wide region, with the closest one at Sky Meadows in Fauquier County. A state park in Culpeper would create recreational and tourism opportunities for people living across a big swath of Central and Northern Virginia, as the state’s own study has shown.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and Town Council strongly favor the park. So does state Del. Michael Webert, a Marshal farmer and cattleman who represents the area.

“With its stunning landscapes and incredible history, Culpeper County is an ideal location for a new state park,” the Republican legislator said. “I know that visitors from near and far will enjoy coming to this beautiful corner of the commonwealth and grow to appreciate its special character as much as those of us lucky to live here.”

State Sen. “Chap” Petersen, the Fairfax Democrat who chairs the Senate Natural Resources Committee—which has jurisdiction over state parks—is familiar with the area, having hiked along its creeks and the Hazel River.

Brandy Station is near Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources riverfront land, Petersen noted Saturday. That offers “nice synergy” which would promote hiking, fishing and open areas for camping and equestrian activities, he said.

“How many state parks are within an hour’s drive of D.C.?” Petersen said. “Not very many. ... Shenandoah National Park is insanely popular, and it went way up during the pandemic, but we’re not capturing any of that in the state park system. ... I think the Culpeper option would probably be the best one.”

“It’s time for a state park on the east side of the Blue Ridge, one that marries historic preservation and environmental initiatives,” the senator told us. “One of the most beautiful parts of the country is where the Blue Ridge meets the Piedmont. We’re not going to have a lot of opportunities to save land there. We’ve got a chance now.”

We could hardly agree more.

Culpeper Star-Exponent