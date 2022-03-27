EDITORIAL: Let's talk about media bias

One of the editorial page’s most important jobs is to facilitate a healthy debate about pressing issues that affect our community.

An issue that we hear about consistently from readers is media bias. What is bias, exactly, and is it the right word to describe what people experience when they engage with the news?

The term literally means “an inclination of temperament or outlook,” according to Merriam-Webster’s. But words are living things, and their definitions shift with use.

Increasingly, “bias” is used to suggest that the media is telling a slanted story, sometimes with malicious intent.

Too often, the term bias is used loosely to describe any piece that doesn’t fall in line with the viewpoint of the reader.

For the purposes of this editorial, let’s use the word bias in its generic sense—a tendency to reflect a temperament or outlook. Defined this way, it’s a helpful term for understanding and critiquing the media landscape.

The reality is, from the days of the first newspapers in America, bias has flowed through journalism. In the 19th century, it was well-known that certain papers were controlled by moneyed people and political organizations who used them to push their agendas. With no internet or cable news, newspapers were the only way to spread the word.

Walter Lippmann (1889-1974) was among the first to advocate for “objective” journalism.

For a brief period, his view was popular. Throughout the 1940s and ‘50s, many reporters did little more than play the role of stenographer, reporting what the powers that be, said.

That kind of neutrality is often called for today. But is it responsible? That debate emerged when people like Senator Joseph McCarthy, whose led an anti-communism crusade, destroyed numerous careers based on unfounded accustations.

That debate continues to dominate media, most recently when the press struggled with whether to use the word “lie” to describe Donald Trump’s endless false statements. The overriding concern? To call him a liar would be unfairly biased.

Today, organizations like Allsides work to shine a light on media bias. A bipartisan news organization, it maps media bias using editorial review, community feedback, blind surveys, third-party analyses, and independent research. Allsides then classifies news groups as: Left, Lean Left, Center, Lean Right, and Right.

Some of their findings may not surprise you. The New Yorker, Daily Beast, and CNN are all categorized as Left. Fox News, National Review, and the Daily Caller are Right.

And the Associated Press?

If you said Center, you’d be correct. AP reports are generally grounded in fact-based reporting and are relatively free of opinion. (See Allside’s full AP review for a more-nuanced evaluation.)

Understanding a publication’s institutional bias is a good start, but we would push the discussion a step further.

Describing what is happening to readers—whether in a school board meeting, in state government, or the Ukraine—requires making choices.

Reporters are not writing history. Working under deadline, with tight restrictions on article length, hard choices must be made quickly about how to explain what is happening. Those decisions are going to be made based on the reporter’s own life experience, educational background, personal connections, and understanding of the issue at hand among many other factors. In short, their biases.

These biases can work for good and for ill.

An experienced reporter deeply knowledgeable about a topic, for example, can expose insights lesser-knowledgeable reporters and readers might miss.

This experience can also hinder. Sometimes fresh eyes see what those in the field have too long overlooked.

The point is, truth is not a zero-sum game. To truly understand what is happening requires bringing a broad number of lenses (biases) to an issue.

Today’s edition of The Free Lance-Star is an excellent example of this. Our recent editorial on the gas-tax holiday—which generally approved of—led two people with deep experience in this area to offer very different takes.

Their willingness to engage in a healthy discussion about the many sides of this complex topic creates a better-informed citizenry.

Yes, each side brings their biases. But rather than looking upon this as a weakness, we should view it as a strength, and an invitation to engage with those whose experiences are different from our own.

No serious journalist expects the reader to just take what they say at face value. We welcome constructive feedback and insights.

The opinion page exists so that the debate between readers and reporters can play out.

Journalists, editors, and readers are partners on a journey. Bias is as much a part of us, as it is a part of each of you.

That’s not a weakness. That’s life in all its complexity.

(Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star