EDITORIAL: Love in the time of coronavirus

Valentine’s Day amid a pandemic? Love and social distancing make an odd couple.

However, St. Valentine has seen worse times.

There supposedly were three St. Valentines in ancient Rome, Christians who all got famous and martyred for running afoul of the emperor.

Still, the tradition grew, evolving over nearly two millennia from a Christian celebration into the mix of affection and commerce we have today.

It is said that the day was first concocted as a Christian counterpoint to a pagan celebration, Lupercalia. By 496 A.D., St. Valentine was added to the calendar of saints by the Catholic Church.

Valentine’s Day survived and eventually became associated as much with Cupid as with its saintly connection.

The first recorded mention of Valentine’s Day as a celebration of romantic love was by Chaucer, in 1382. He wrote of the day as one in which birds began choosing mates. (Before the advent of the Gregorian Calendar, what is now February 14 was nine days later, February 23, a little closer to spring and more conducive to doves making lovey-dovey.)

Shakespeare mentioned Valentine’s Day in Hamlet, and in the 17th century the modern version of the day became widely popular in England.

