EDITORIAL: Measuring success fuels the culture wars

SAYING traditional public schools are “failures” is a popular trope in our community, and around the country. It’s hardly a new idea.

In 1983, the United States National Commission on Excellence in Education published its “A Nation At Risk” report. It argued that public schools were not producing work-ready students and criticized teacher training. The report energized school reform advocates and helped stoke the education culture wars.

The No Child Left Behind Act of 2001 built on this report’s findings to mandate state-level testing data, whose terabytes of data are used now to continue the failing-schools trope.

Today in Virginia, SOL scores are routinely used to make the case for school reforms that would shift billions of dollars away from traditional public education.

Problem is, these state tests provide no insight into why students fail to perform well on them. Nor do these scores prove that students and their teachers are failing.

To understand why, let’s do a very simple thought exercise using two hypothetical students at two different schools: Jimmy and Jenny.

Jimmy comes from a stable, upper-middle-class family and attends a school where the majority of students and their families are financially well-off. He attended preschool, was read to at home, and his parents provide learning activities outside of school like museums and vacations and camps. Both parents also attended, and graduated from, college.

Jenny comes from a stable family, too, but they live just above the poverty line, like the majority of students and their families at her school. She did not attend preschool, and her parents didn’t often read to her growing up, though they stressed the importance of education. The parents themselves never finished high school.

On his third-grade reading assessment, scored on a scale of 0 to 600, Jimmy earns a score of 550, well above the 400 needed to pass. The majority of his classmates also passed, and the school’s average score is 482. Both Jimmy and the school are deemed “successful.”

Jenny, by contrast, earns a 200, and most of her classmates are below the 400 mark. The school’s average score is 325. Jenny, and her school, are deemed “unsuccessful.”

Why, despite stable, supportive parents are the gaps so wide? Is it the quality of teachers? The administration? The tests do not point to an answer.

A likely explanation is found in Jimmy and Jenny’s socioeconomic status.

Research consistently shows that kids from lower-income families often struggle with learning their alphabet and basic reading skills before entering school. This puts them at a considerable disadvantage against kids from higher-income families who usually come to school ready to read.

This is not the end of the story, however.

Jump ahead five years, and Jimmy scores 450 on his reading assessment; 100 points lower than his third-grade test, but still passing. The same thing happens with most of his classmates. Because the school’s average score is still above the passing mark, however, the school is deemed successful.

Jenny, on the other hand, scores 390. Thanks to specialized attention, appropriate remedial help, and highly attentive teachers, Jenny has raised her score 190 points over her third grade score, but is still considered to be failing.

The majority of her classmates also improve their scores, but because the school’s average is still below 400, the school is also identified as failing.

According to test scores, Jimmy is succeeding in third grade, and in eighth grade. However, his reading grade has dropped. A very common occurrence, especially for boys. Though deemed successful, he’s actually falling back in some troubling ways.

Using the same measure, Jenny is failing in third and in eighth grades, but unlike Jimmy, she is making progress. In short, this is a success story.

What’s the upshot? Misunderstanding, and misusing, data to feed a simplistic trope—public schools are failing—doesn’t capture what is happening at the level of the individual student. Further, it can lead us to mislabel success as failure, and vice versa.

Our culture wars over public schools have been raging for almost 40 years. Continuing to rage the same war on the same terms with the same data points will not work.

It’s time to reset the way we examine the success of our educational systems, by focusing on how individual children grow. Otherwise, they will grow up and spew the same wrongheaded trope 40 years from now.

The Free Lance-Star