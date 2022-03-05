EDITORIAL: Mercury in Orange is fool's gold

Gold mining is part of our past. Its residue could be part of our future if we aren’t careful.

From the early 1800s until the end of World War II, more than 300 mines operated in Virginia, many of them near Fredericksburg.

In the northern corner of Orange County, along the Rapidan River, developers see a chance for another kind of bonanza. County officials have been asked to consider rezoning some 2,600 acres (about four square miles) for a mix of residential, commercial and light industrial development, along with some parks and open spaces, in an area to be known as Wilderness Crossing. It’s in the Germanna-Wilderness Area.

There is a problem with this. It isn’t the gold; it’s the mercury. In earlier times, mercury was part of the gold-mining process, and a disturbing amount of it is still with us.

The Vaucluse Mine, the largest of five abandoned gold mines on the Wilderness Crossing property, produced most of the state’s gold from 1832 to 1860, when the Late Unpleasantness intervened. A 1988 inspection found there was still significant mercury contamination.

Not much has been done about the contamination since then, apparently, because in 2010, almost 10 miles of the Rapidan were declared impaired because of mercury in fish.

Whether it’s up to the state, the feds, or the present or future landowners to clean this up is a question that hasn’t been answered. Until that issue is resolved, the idea of a major development there should be studied carefully.

Even without the mercury issue, this doesn’t seem like a win-win for Orange. The Piedmont Environmental Council, a nonprofit land-use watchdog for the region, opposed the project when it surfaced last year because it felt the sheer size would change the county’s character. It could eventually double to county’s current population of about 36,000.

And then the mercury issue surfaced. Maybe concerns about excessive growth are reason enough to nix the rezoning bid, but mercury contamination should be a red flashing warning light.

Historically, gold mining in Virginia bore little resemblance to the kind we’ve all seen portrayed in movies and TV shows set out West. Here, the gold is trapped inside bedrock.

Some of the mines were vertical shafts reaching deposits more than 200 feet down. Has the location of all those shafts been determined?

Through amalgamation, mercury and gold bonded, and then the mercury was burned off. Some of it was released into the air, and some of it was left as tailings. A lot of the tailings were left there, before we knew much about the element’s toxic effects. According to a 1988 report, one inspector found what he thought was a beaver dam on one of the streams leading into the Rapidan, only to discover that it was a pile of mercury tailings.

Twenty years before, in 1968, the General Assembly passed laws requiring mine companies to properly close and reclaim mines, but abandoned mines were considered “orphans,” and so far nobody has adopted the ones where this new development would go.

At the end of January, an engineering firm representing both the developer and the landowner revealed plans to address mercury contamination if the rezoning is approved.

Horse first, then cart. The mercury issue should be cleared up before the land is rezoned.

We hope county officials will ensure this kind of buy-in from the developer and/or landowner. Before green-lighting what sounds like a small to medium-size town there, this problem needs to be resolved.

