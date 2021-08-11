EDITORIAL: Months-long delays at DMV not acceptable

The DMV says everything’s fine. A spokeswoman recently claimed that the agency was processing more transactions a week than it did before the pandemic, and that an internal survey found that 77 percent of customers wanted DMV to continue offering appointments.

Maybe, though, that 77 percent wants appointments to be one option and not the only option. There are times when waiting three months to transfer a title or renew your license isn’t really acceptable.

There are mail-in options, but the DMV apparently is far behind in processing that mail. You send a check and hold your breath. The agency suggests that frustrated Virginians make appointments in other localities, where an earlier in-person appointment might be possible.

Why is the onus here on the taxpayer and not the DMV? If the agency wants to go completely online, getting rid of long waits for in-person service, that’s fine, as long as you are connected to the Internet.

Even then, there are too many stories of people who try to do their business online and are told to make an appointment. If your license expires in July and you try to renew in June, it’s not acceptable to be told that the next date to see a live representative is in September.