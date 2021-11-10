EDITORIAL: New clinic will help honor veterans year-around

Few places in the country have as strong a link with Veterans Day as the Fredericksburg area. With Marine Corps Base Quantico, the Naval base at Dahlgren and Fort A.P. Hill each a short drive away, the military presence here is felt through active service members and the veterans who have chosen to retire here. Many of our area’s leaders are here because the military brought them here and they chose to stay.

We thank them for their service, and we thank them for putting down roots here and making us a better place.

The Fredericksburg Health Care Center, on which ground was broken last week, only makes that connection stronger. The center, near the Massaponax exit of Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, will be largest VA center of its kind in the country. It is expected to serve up to 29,000 patients a year.

Over the last decade, much has been written about how the VA has sometimes been negligent in taking care of the needs of those who gave so much for their country. The Health Care Center is a big step toward doing right by our veterans. It is only proper that the facility is being built in the Fredericksburg area.