EDITORIAL: On Tuesday, trust the process, not the lies

T he newly redrawn 7th Congressional District is not at all like the one that launched Abigail Spanberger to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, and reelected her by the narrowest of margins in 2020.

Roughly 75% of voters in the new 7th District were in 2020 part of the 1st, 11th, or 5th districts.

With such a dramatic change in the 7th’s voting population, no one is willing to stick their necks out and project who is going to win this district in November. The nonpartisan Cook Report calls the race a toss-up. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball and Inside Elections rate the district with the narrowest of margins for the Democrats.

On Tuesday, the talking heads shift from prognosticators to analysts as this new stock of voters take control of the 7th District race and select the Republican they want to try and unseat Spanberger. The candidates are: Derrick Anderson, Gina Ciarcia, Bryce Reeves, David Ross, Crystal Vanuch, and Yesli Vega.

As with the general election in November, no one seems eager to venture a guess as to who will come out ahead on Tuesday. Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington, told the Richmond Times–Dispatch last week that the primary is a “jump ball.” (Read this story in the June 13 edition of The Free Lance–Star, “Crowded primary looming for GOP”)

Every election matters. But with so many unknown variables in the new 7th District, it is especially important that people turn out on Tuesday.

While complacency has long plagued the American electorate, especially in primaries and other nonpresidential-year elections, a new threat is further eroding people’s willingness to vote. And, more importantly, their willingness to accept results: disinformation and blatantly false statements about the integrity of our election processes.

Both rose sharply in 2015 when, even before elections began, Donald Trump cast doubt on the electoral process.

Even winning didn’t stop his assault on election processes, as he falsely claimed that millions of people voted illegally. Those assaults continued throughout his presidency and intensified in 2020.

Today, while most Americans believe that our elections are fairly run and are trustworthy, a growing number of those, mostly Trump supporters, disagree.

In fact, our overall voting processes—though unusual in that we allow 50 states to set their own rules and oversee their own processes, unlike Canada, where elections are centrally administered—have consistently been rated as secure by groups like the Pew Research Center and Freedom House.

Here in Virginia, each year the state Department of Elections is required to coordinate an annual postelection, risk-limiting audit of races. The findings should bolster anyone whose confidence in our systems is waning.

Consider the audit from the 2020 presidential election. The election commission website reports: “The state set a risk measurement of under .1 and the audit results fell well under that measurement. For the Presidential race the audit came in at .0000065117 and for the Senate race, the audit came in at .0000424172. In other words, these results confirm that the results in Virginia accurately portrayed the winners of these elections in Virginia.”

The story is the same for audits conducted in other district and state-wide elections since 2018. If that’s not enough to sate you and get you in the voting booth, check out the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency’s website at cisa.gov/rumorcontrol. CISA does an excellent job exposing the disinformation behind the claims that our election system is insecure.

In close elections, such as we’re expecting on Tuesday, every vote matters.

In 2020, Spanberger defeated Republican Nick Freitas by just 8,270 votes, out of 454,339 votes cast. Even with exceptionally high voter turnout that year—75% of registered Virginia voters cast ballots that November—there were more than enough votes left uncast that could have altered that result.

So Tuesday, exercise your right to vote. Don’t allow false narratives and disinformation to disenfranchise the most important right and responsibility every American has: Voting.

Further, we encourage the candidates, both those on Tuesday and in November, to respect the integrity of the voting process and accept the outcomes.

Failure to do so is not only unflattering, it’s devastating to democracy.

The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star