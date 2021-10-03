EDITORIAL: Parental rights are fundamental

In July, we took Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin to task for insisting that the state economy was “in the ditch” shortly after Virginia was named as the “best state to do business” by CNBC. Now it’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe’s turn in the pickle barrel.

McAuliffe raised more than a few eyebrows—and parental hackles—when he stated during his recent debate with Youngkin that, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Come again? McAuliffe doesn’t think that parents—who are also voters who elect local school boards and taxpayers who pay the bills—should have a say in what their kids are taught? Or be allowed to criticize educators who work for them?

McAuliffe’s comment was not only an insult to every parent in Virginia, it demonstrated a shocking degree of ignorance from a man who has already served four years as Virginia’s chief executive. The “fundamental right” of parents “to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education and care of the parent’s child” is enshrined in state law—not to mention rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

How does a former governor not know that?