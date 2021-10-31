EDITORIAL: Pendulum is swinging back to the center in Virginia

These campaign blunders always seem on the surface to be pivotal moments, and they are. But that’s only because beneath the surface there’s been a growing backlash to the candidate and his party that suddenly erupts in the open.

In Allen’s case, an unpopular president (George W. Bush) who erroneously told Americans that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, and manifest incompetency demonstrated by his administration in the federal response to Hurricane Katrina, energized thousands of Virginians to work for Jim Webb, who went on to defeat Allen. “Macaca” was just the fuse that ignited the building backlash.

Similarly, in October 2020 right before the presidential election, candidate Joe Biden said that “anyone who’s responsible for that many [COVID-19] deaths [about 220,000 at the time] should not remain as President of the United States of America.” The COVID death count in America is now 745,565.

Biden’s plummeting poll numbers, along with manifest incompetency demonstrated by his administration in the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, is a drag on Democrats running local and statewide races. That’s part of the reason why McAuliffe’s tone-deaf comment sparked an intense backlash among Virginia voters that could cost him the election.