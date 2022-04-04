EDITORIAL: Please pitch in for #ParkDay2022

VIRGINIANS are blessed to live in a place that values its past as our commonwealth does.

A visit to certain of the state's beauty spots—whether, for example, that is James Monroe's Highland, Monticello, Mount Vernon, Montpelier or one of Culpeper County’s battlefields—makes each historic landscape a giant, outdoor learning laboratory. Those jaunts can gladden families and friends, cure cabin fever and are uniquely educational.

With spring in flower, now is the perfect time for us to give back to these special sites with our presence or a lending hand. As 17 Civil War sites across Virginia prepare to receive summer’s visitors, a little elbow grease is needed.

From Loudoun to Lynchburg, volunteers are still being sought to pitch in during this Saturday's Park Day, the yearly cleanup at historic treasures sponsored by the nonprofit American Battlefield Trust and its partners.

Locally, the 26th annual Park Day sites include Culpeper's Cedar Mountain battlefield, Brandy Station's Graffiti House and St. James Church site, and Orange County's Payne's Farm battlefield—part of the Union army's ill-fated Mine Run Campaign.

Organizers in our region say last-minute “walk-ons” are always welcome. Even a few hours of your time can make a big difference to a particular place.

“For years, Park Day has been a time to hit ‘refresh’ and bring our country’s historic gems to their best and brightest state,” American Battlefield Trust President David Duncan said in a statement. “While we continue to consider safety concerns amidst the ongoing pandemic, this event will charge forward as a prime opportunity to keep history in the forefront.”

Duncan's nonpartisan organization, founded in Fredericksburg in 1987, has protected 54,000 acres from the battles of the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War.

Since 1996, Boy and Girl Scouts, church groups, ROTC units, youth groups, Rotarians, Lions Club members, Wounded Warrior groups and many others have contributed more than 450,000 hours of labor to Park Day. These individuals are driven by community spirit and interest in historic preservation. Often, expressions of generosity by local businesses and community organizations—who provide snacks, guided tours and other benefits—greets them at these sites.

This year, 97 sites in 27 states are participating in Park Day. But we'd argue it’s here at home that your help is most needed. There are good reasons that Culpeper's motto is "Rich History, Modern Charm," Spotsylvania County calls itself the "Crossroads of the Civil War" and the Fredericksburg area is sometimes called “America’s battleground.”

Some sites pick alternative dates to better fit their schedules, but the national push for Park Day is April 9, 2022. In Virginia, Williamsburg had its Park Day in late March. Belle Grove in the Shenandoah Valley and Prince William County's Bristoe Station battlefield had their Park Day events last Saturday.

Options abound for would-be volunteers. Among Culpeper's Park Day projects this year, you can maintain a trail, clean a cannon, freshen a battlefield sign, whack weeds, pick up litter, and more. Volunteers are encouraged to share their Park Day participation via social media using the hashtag #ParkDay2022 on Facebook and Twitter.

If you're interested in helping, please contact these Culpeper historic sites about this Saturday's events:

—Cedar Mountain battlefield, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan, Va., 8:30 a.m. Email the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield at info@friendsofcedarmountain.org. Participants are encouraged to bring rakes, clippers, trimmers and work gloves. A hot-dog BBQ lunch will be provided; RSVP to help organizers better plan for the day.

—The Graffiti House museum, 19484 Brandy Road, Brandy Station, Va., 10 a.m. Email the Brandy Station Foundation at eugenehankinson@aol.com. Bring work boots, rakes, shovels, gloves, wheelbarrows and sand thumpers.

—St. James Church, Brandy Station battlefield, Va., 1 p.m. Email the Friends of Culpeper Battlefields at chucklaudner@yahoo.com. Meet near Brandy Station on St. James Church Road (State Route 676), 0.2 miles north of Beverly Ford Road (State Route 677).

See all the Park Day sites, including Virginia's, at battlefields.org/parkday.

Please grab some gloves, bring water and pitch in. It's fun!