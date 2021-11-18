EDITORIAL: Public throws cold water on book burning

Students spoke about the way books have helped them deal with the minefield that is teenage life. A teacher said the board doesn’t know “who our students really are.” “Too many of [the students],” another teacher added, “are not leading ‘Brady Bunch’ lives.”

Kudos to Spotsylvania residents for showing up for the First Amendment and for not letting School Board members overstep their bounds and assume the role of censors. The board’s code of ethics says, “I will delegate authority for the administration of the schools to the superintendent and establish a process for accountability of administrators.”

Bomb-throwers like Abuismail and Twigg do so much harm. In addition to advocating the kind of heavy-handed actions that made comparisons with Nazi Germany inevitable, they gave the country, and perhaps the world, the misconception that Spotsylvania County is the kind of place where people would go so far as to destroy a book because they decided it wasn’t proper to be read.

And because bad news is a lot sexier than good news, it is highly unlikely that the board’s reversal Monday night will get the kind of nationwide play that the original blathering did.

We know, though, that we are not the kind of community that burns books.