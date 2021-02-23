EDITORIAL: Silver lining in COVID-19 playbook

As the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the commonwealth on March 7 approaches, most Virginians will look back on the past 12 months when a microscopic virus upended their lives with a combination of sadness, fear and frustration. It was a dark year, indeed, but there were a few bright spots amid the gloom.

While most businesses and government bodies had to grapple with lost revenue in addition to increased costs caused by the pandemic, the Virginia Lottery reported a 37 percent increase in revenue for the second half of 2020 over the same time in 2019. And after paying off the winners, the Lottery’s profit on $1.48 billion of total sales during the last six months of 2020 was a not-too-shabby $350 million.

Lottery officials credit the substantial increase in revenue during the last six months of 2020 to big Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, and to the launch of its mobile app.

The Lottery’s windfall is something to celebrate because the money will be handed over to the state Department of Education, which will then distribute it to local school divisions on a per-pupil basis.