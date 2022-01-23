EDITORIAL: Slow Down, Governor Youngkin

There’s no doubt that our new governor, Glenn Youngkin, is eager to get rolling in his new job. And like any good business executive, he is moving swiftly to implement his agenda.

Already, however, he is learning that leading the government is not like leading a business. While there are certainly transferable skills between the sectors, the tactics involved are often a good deal different.

Two of his first executive orders are good cases in point.

Executive Order 2 eliminates mask mandates in school by fiat, while Executive Order 9 will “notify the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Inc. (RGGI Inc.) of … the Governor’s intent to withdraw from RGGI, whether by legislative or regulatory action.”

Hold on, governor. While both issues may appeal to the majority of people who put you into office, they’re also policies that have been put into place by the General Assembly.

In other words, you can’t just sign them away with an executive order.

That would appear to be the case with Executive Order 2.

Senate Bill 1303, which was signed into law on March 30, 2021, makes clear that schools must apply “to the maximum extent practicable” the “mitigation strategies … to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

While a legal case is still pending before the Virginia Supreme Court, law professor Richard Schragger of the University of Virginia wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star that the “case on masks seems fairly clear.” The Governor, he continues, “cannot abrogate state statutes; to the extent that these state laws are clear and clearly require … masking in schools.”

As concerns RGGI, Governor Youngkin seems to have a better grasp of how to pull the levers of government to institute the policies he ran on. That’s good, because the issues around RGGI are a bit murkier.

There are two acts that factor into our involvement in RGGI. The first is the Virginia Clean Economy Act passed in 2020. It requires that the state transition the electric grid to 100 percent clean energy sources by 2050. The second is the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, also passed in 2020, which directs the “Department of Environmental Quality to establish, implement, and manage an auction program to sell allowances into a market-based trading program.” Virginia fulfilled this action by joining RGGI.

Cale Jaffe, also of the University of Virginia Law School, is an expert on environmental law and says, “It’s absolutely clear that Youngkin can’t just remove us from RGGI via executive order.”

The only path to do this currently is through the State Air Pollution Control Board. That is the path the new governor wants to take.

Jaffe says there are seven members on this board, all appointed by former Gov. Ralph Northam. And, he adds, it “seems unlikely that the air board that accepted RGGI will then go back and rescind this.”

Two air board seats come open in June, and Youngkin is expected to fill those with people who support his decision to remove the state from RGGI. However, his two replacements will represent a minority position, unless sitting board members have a change of heart. That seems unlikely.

Even if the board does remove the state from RGGI, however, there’s still the requirement to be 100 percent clean energy by 2050. The General Assembly is in session now, and Youngkin may well ask them to repeal or revise the Virginia Clean Economy Act as a bad deal for Virginia. That remains to be seen.

As we have noted previously, there are issues with RGGI, and it is worth reviewing our decision to be in the consortium.

However, executive action is not the path to doing this.

As Jaffe says, “Virginia’s law is structured … to avoid the kind of regulatory whiplash that can happen with the change of administrations.” Sudden actions, he continues, “create a lot of regulatory headaches if you’re trying to make long-term plans to deal with regulations.”

That’s reasonable.

The Carlyle Group the governor formerly headed has only been around since 1987, and is structured to turn on a dime if necessary. Virginia and its government has been, but for a relatively brief hiatus, a part of the union since 1788.

This ship takes a bit longer to turn.

Gov. Youngkin is a smart man, and with his approach to repealing RGGI he’s already showing that he’s learning the ropes in Richmond.

