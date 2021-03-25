EDITORIAL: Star-Exponent strives to mirror variety of views, report the facts

In the same campaign video, Keene accused the Star-Exponent of being biased because it published a news article Sunday about the clerk’s race—which in Culpeper has for 30-plus years been a non-partisan position—headlined, “Does partisanship belong in the Culpeper court clerk race?” This public accusation of bias came after Keene did not respond last week to many efforts by the paper to communicate with him, seeking to report his side of this story.

Keene claimed the Star-Exponent is part of the “liberal media” and is not fairly reporting on Republican events in Culpeper. Yet it is he, the Culpeper County Republican Committee chair, who has refused to answer calls or texts, respond to questions, submit news releases about events or seek in any way to build a positive relationship with the paper.

For months, Keene has purposefully not notified the paper of Republican events coming up in Culpeper.