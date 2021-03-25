EDITORIAL: Star-Exponent strives to mirror variety of views, report the facts

Culpeper County Circuit Court clerk candidate Marshall Keene claims in a video posted Monday on his campaign’s Facebook page that the Culpeper Star-Exponent is not publishing letters to the editor which support the race’s “Republican candidate,” as he describes himself.
That is false.
The Star-Exponent has published every letter about the clerk’s race that has been submitted to us. Only one supporting Keene was received, written by an Orange County resident.
One other letter was submitted by Keene himself, on behalf of one of his supporters, two months ago. The letter made claims that could not be verified and, after discussion with the editor, Keene decided to withdraw the letter rather than revise it. At that point, Keene said he would cut all communications with the paper.
In recent weeks, all of the other letters to the editor we have received—nearly 30 in all—have supported interim clerk Carson Beard, an independent who has worked in the clerk’s office since 2014.
This newspaper’s opinion page welcomes all points of view. We are happy to provide a public forum for vigorous civic dialogue.
In the same campaign video, Keene accused the Star-Exponent of being biased because it published a news article Sunday about the clerk’s race—which in Culpeper has for 30-plus years been a non-partisan position—headlined, “Does partisanship belong in the Culpeper court clerk race?” This public accusation of bias came after Keene did not respond last week to many efforts by the paper to communicate with him, seeking to report his side of this story.
Keene claimed the Star-Exponent is part of the “liberal media” and is not fairly reporting on Republican events in Culpeper. Yet it is he, the Culpeper County Republican Committee chair, who has refused to answer calls or texts, respond to questions, submit news releases about events or seek in any way to build a positive relationship with the paper.
For months, Keene has purposefully not notified the paper of Republican events coming up in Culpeper.
At two GOP campaign events before last Election Day, Keene publicly disparaged the newspaper to crowds of people for not sending a reporter to events that he did not notify the Star-Exponent of or invite its staff to attend. In both cases, we had a photographer present on the scene who was, in fact, there to cover the event—and we published those news articles.
Over the past two and a half years, the Star-Exponent has covered many Republican events in Culpeper County, despite Keene’s claims.
Though there are many more, a few recent examples include GOP gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder’s March 12 visit to Culpeper; the Republican committee’s three-bus charter to the Save America Rally in Washington on Jan. 6; Town Councilman and former Culpeper GOP chair Jon Russell’s announcement that he’s running for town mayor; campaign announcements by GOP Town Council candidates Dan Jenkins and Fred Sapp; Town Council candidate Alexander Valle’s Latino event at Thanksgiving; and Del. Nick Freitas’ campaign for Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
In fact, over the past two years, we have covered far more Republican events in Culpeper than Democratic events.
Keene closed his video with the statement, “By the way, if you subscribe to the Star-Exponent, cancel them now.”
Rather than trying to work constructively with the Star-Exponent, Marshall Keene prefers to criticize, threaten and take steps to “cancel” a Culpeper County business that has been serving our community for 140 years.
Keene has made clear his values, platform and tactics in this election. Does he really represent the character and spirit at Culpeper’s heart?