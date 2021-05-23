EDITORIAL: Stopping overdoses? You’re on your own

Unfortunately, 2020 will go down in the history books not only for the loss of life due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for the record-setting number of illegal drug-related deaths not only in Virginia as a whole, but also in the Fredericksburg region. And bootleg fentanyl was the cause or a contributing factor in three of every four overdoses in the commonwealth.

According to Virginia Department of Health forensic epidemiologist Rosie Hobron, at least 2,297 Virginians died from suspected overdoses last year, and that number will likely go up as additional data is collected. The worst thing about this terrible loss of life is that it was unnecessary.

State health officials acknowledge that pandemic-induced isolation and financial dislocation was partially to blame. But the widespread availability of fentanyl – which was a factor in 125 out of 161 overdose deaths reported in the Fredericksburg region alone – turned what was already a mental health crisis into an overdose crisis.

So now what? Prohibition, either of alcohol or controlled drugs like fentanyl (which, when used correctly, alleviates severe pain in cancer patients) and “Just Say No” campaigns clearly haven’t worked. We’ve lost the “War on Drugs,” as last year’s grim statistics make painfully obvious.