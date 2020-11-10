EDITORIAL: Tangible ways to thank veterans for their service

Coming as it does in the wake of a highly partisan and still contested presidential election, celebrating Veterans Day could easily be an afterthought. It shouldn’t be. Because honoring the sacrifices made by the 18 million military veterans living in our midst, and remembering the more than 1.1 million who died in service to their country throughout our history, can and should unite Americans of all political stripes.

After the often shoddy treatment given to veterans coming home from Vietnam during another era of great political and cultural upheaval, Americans have thankfully returned to a more historic and grateful view of those in uniform. But the obstacles they face as they reenter civilian life are just as formidable now as they were in the past.

The great leaps forward in war zone trauma care over the past few years means that many more wounded service members survive horrific injuries than ever before. During the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Armed Services developed more than 27 major medical innovations to deal with casualties of improvised explosive devices, which lowered the battlefield death rate by 50 percent—to the lowest level in the history of warfare.