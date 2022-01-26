EDITORIAL: The battle over masks

At a time when COVID infections in Virginia are setting records and hospitals across the commonwealth are at their breaking point, it would be irresponsible to push any measure that could undermine public health.

That is especially true when it affects the continuity of public education in Virginia. Children have suffered enough disruptions during the pandemic and our collective goal should be avoiding additional turbulence.

Why, then, would Gov. Glenn Youngkin choose as his first battle the dispute over whether students, teachers and staff at public schools should wear masks to help prevent further spread of the virus?

One could argue that this is simply a newly elected politician seeking to fulfil a high-profile campaign promise. There seems to be some truth to that.

Youngkin said for months leading up to the election that he opposed mandates, both for the vaccine and for wearing masks. It was no secret and voters rewarded his insistence that the choice for either be left to individuals rather than the state.

But the summer months on the campaign trail have given way to a harsh winter of sickness and death. It is a time when health care workers, exhausted and frustrated, are fighting to save lives from the omicron variant of the virus, which is more contagious than previous iterations.

While vaccines, therapeutics and experience battling COVID are saving lives, this isn’t a time to concede ground. Even hospitals are begging Virginians to avoid coming to the emergency room if at all possible.

It’s one thing to try to check a box off one’s to-do list and quite another to do so with a single-mindedness that ignores all mitigating circumstances. The governor seems determined that this be done, here and now, despite evidence there could be no worse time.

It’s not simply that the governor would rescind his predecessor’s order but that he would seek to punish communities that defy him. He threatened on Sunday to “use every resource” in his authority to force compliance.

Of course, it’s not only kids that masks would protect, but the teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria and janitorial staff, front-office workers and administrators, as well as the families those hard-working Virginians return to each night.

By taking away a measure of protection from them—under threat of financial penalty—Youngkin undermines a cause to which all Virginians should rally: keeping schools open for in-person instruction.

Already, schools are seeing teachers forced from schools due to infection and school systems crippled for a lack of bus drivers. Further infection will only make the situation worse.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend everyone wear the most effective masks available because they reduce the chance of infection. They are not foolproof, but they help, and anything which helps should be warmly embraced.

There is debate over whether Youngkin’s order complies with state law, something former Gov Ralph Northam also confronted in issuing his mask order in August. Even lawmakers who voted to approve the bill ordering schools to remain open and adhere to CDC guidance are split on the subject.

The only way to resolve that dispute is the courts. While it may serve the commonwealth to have the issue settled definitively in a courtroom, what happens in the classroom—now, as the virus is raging—is where our focus and energy should be centered.

Toward that end, there is no reason to escalate this fight, not when a common-sense solution is plainly evident. School systems that want to follow the governor’s lead should do so; those which want to continue to order masks should similarly be left to their decision, without fear of repercussions.

That puts the decision in the hands of local officials who must chart a course based on community will, knowing those actions will be weighed at the ballot box in due time. And it tamps down a firestorm Virginia simply does not need.

