EDITORIAL: The ‘Dad Effect’ is real

In contrast, the majority of high school dropouts, youth suicides, juvenile delinquents and runaways come from fatherless homes. Fatherless children generally do worse in school, are twice as likely not to graduate from high school, and have higher rates of drug abuse and teen pregnancy, than children who live with their biological fathers. They also have double the odds of winding up incarcerated, even after accounting for other risk factors such as race, income, parental educational level and place of residence.

And since fatherless children are also more likely to grow up in poverty, with all the attendant social ills that accompany early deprivation, a father’s financial support is also incredibly important. But it’s only one of the many positive “Dad Effects” that cannot be duplicated by the state or charitable agencies, however well-meaning they may be.

“Providing subsidized food and medical care to these [fatherless] families does not address their central problems. Social service agencies are no substitute for dedicated, loving, responsible fathers,” wrote Nicholas Zill, a research psychologist at the Institute for Family Studies.

So on this Fathers’ Day, we salute all the good dads out there who, quietly and without fanfare, are doing their best to provide a strong and sturdy foundation for the next generation.

The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star