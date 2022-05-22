EDITORIAL: The new illiteracy has no place in Virginia

This newspaper has spilled no small amount of ink in recent months on the Spotsylvania County School Board and its four controlling board members. They, along with a vocal group of parents, have caused any number of disruptions to the system.

None to date, however, has been more disturbing than their obsession with banning books from school libraries that they deem inappropriate for students, and their openly advocating for the burning of said books.

Now, a parent has initiated a challenge to eight books they say are in the school library system.

We know how this will end. Any decision made at the school or superintendent level about the appropriateness of said works can be appealed to the School Board. With Kirk Twigg, April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps, and Rabih Abusmail squarely on the side of banning—even burning—books, it seems unlikely these titles will be on the shelves come fall.

Why, we might ask, does this matter? Every book under review is readily available on Amazon, in local bookstores, and via online book services, for now (though some want to stop that, too). The book banners’ actions will stop no one from accessing these works.

It matters because book banning and book burning are symbolic. And what they symbolize is clear. Ignorance. Fear. And a desire to shut down and marginalize anyone who, or anything that, does not fit the very narrow, self-serving interests of those carrying water for what Harvey J. Graff of Ohio State University calls the “new illiteracy.”

This new illiteracy is actually “a movement for illiteracy,” he writes in Publisher’s Weekly, “not a campaign for approved or selective uses of reading and writing.”

In short, though those pushing these bans claim they are trying to protect children by making sure books are “age appropriate,” their true goal is to censor writings and ideas they neither fully understand nor wish to engage. More importantly, they don’t want anyone else dealing with these issues, either.

Adherents to the new illiteracy movement want education to appeal to the lowest common denominator, a denominator that a handful of the new illiterate choose. They then demand the rest of us follow blissfully and blindly along.

Today’s editorial page makes clear that this community will not go blissfully and blindly along.

We do so not by slamming those who represent the new illiteracy, but by reawakening us all to the power of literature, and all the ways in which it makes us human.

In addition to this editorial, we include a column arguing for and celebrating literacy from across the political spectrum. This makes clear that those pushing these bans are outside the mainstream of political thought.

This piece is a commentary by a former executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia. Another commentary by a long-time book reviewer for The Free Lance–Star, and a question-and-answer with the author of two targeted books, E.R. Frank, may be read on Star-Exponent.com.

Frank’s piece ends with a haunting tale of her trip to Germany, and a visit to the Empty Library Memorial in Berlin, which commemorates the Nazi book burnings that occurred on May 10, 1933, just 89 years ago this month.

A plaque there provides a somber reminder of where book burners have taken us. “Where they burn books, so too in the end will they burn human beings.”

To that we say, “Never again.”

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star