EDITORIAL: Time is right for Virginia to end grocery tax

Many Virginia Republican politicians have found success with promises to cut taxes.
Think about Jim Gilmore, who famously rode three syllables—“No Car Tax”—into the governor’s mansion back in 1998. Sometimes, as with the car tax, repeal is easier said than done. Sometimes, as with the car tax, the cuts seem more for the benefit of the haves than the have-nots.
Our incoming governor is bucking that trend, at least in one category. Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin says he wants to get rid of the grocery tax. That’s a move many hard-pressed parents trying to feed their families can get behind.
Virginia is one of 14 states that impose a tax on groceries. The tax ranges from 7 percent in Mississippi to a why-bother 0.125 percent in Arizona. Our rate is 2.5 percent (state sales tax is 5.3 percent). Eliminating the grocery tax would save you $3.75 on a $150 bill.
Youngkin’s proposed repeal would not include pre-prepared foods and alcohol, but most everything else would be tax-free.
As with any tax cut, it’s a zero-sum game. That $500 million-plus annually that the grocery tax adds to the state’s coffers goes to the general fund, shared by the state and localities, to pay for things like education. Gilmore’s car-tax cut put a big dent in the state’s rainy-day fund and it was never fully implemented. (He recently editorialized in favor of reviving the idea.)
However, if there ever is a time to get rid of the grocery tax, it’s now. At the end of the 2020–21 fiscal year, Virginia had a $2.6 billion surplus, the largest ever. If not now, when?
Also, if you’re going to cut something, the grocery tax is a good place to start. It’s a regressive tax that hits the poor a lot harder than it does the rich. It worsens income and racial inequalities. The lowest one-fifth of families pay almost eight times as large a share of their income in sales taxes in general as the top 1 percent.
The car tax was a less regressive idea. If the vehicle you drive cost $50,000, your bill will be a bit more than it would be for someone getting by with a used beater with a book value of $2,000. Groceries are a lot less optional than luxury automobiles.
It is ironic that a Republican is proposing eliminating the grocery tax. The idea was first floated by half a century ago by Henry Howell, a liberal Democrat and avowed champion of the little guy who ran unsuccessfully for governor three times.
We hope that Gov.-elect Youngkin will walk the walk on the issue of no grocery tax and that Democrats will line up behind him. It shouldn’t be a Democratic idea or a Republican idea. It’s just a good idea.