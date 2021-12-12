EDITORIAL: Time is right for Virginia to end grocery tax

However, if there ever is a time to get rid of the grocery tax, it’s now. At the end of the 2020–21 fiscal year, Virginia had a $2.6 billion surplus, the largest ever. If not now, when?

Also, if you’re going to cut something, the grocery tax is a good place to start. It’s a regressive tax that hits the poor a lot harder than it does the rich. It worsens income and racial inequalities. The lowest one-fifth of families pay almost eight times as large a share of their income in sales taxes in general as the top 1 percent.

The car tax was a less regressive idea. If the vehicle you drive cost $50,000, your bill will be a bit more than it would be for someone getting by with a used beater with a book value of $2,000. Groceries are a lot less optional than luxury automobiles.

It is ironic that a Republican is proposing eliminating the grocery tax. The idea was first floated by half a century ago by Henry Howell, a liberal Democrat and avowed champion of the little guy who ran unsuccessfully for governor three times.

We hope that Gov.-elect Youngkin will walk the walk on the issue of no grocery tax and that Democrats will line up behind him. It shouldn’t be a Democratic idea or a Republican idea. It’s just a good idea.