EDITORIAL: Time to investigate the investigation

The board allegedly released 95 other violent felons, including 35 convicted murderers, in just one month, also without proper notifications as required by statutory law.

A spokeswoman for the governor said that Northam “is committed to taking the politics out of this situation” by hiring an outside investigator, but just to look into the Martin case. But by limiting the scope of the investigation of the OIG investigation to just one highly publicized case when there are nearly a hundred other cases in which convicted felons were also reportedly released without proper notifications to victims and local prosecutors looks more like a political cover-up than a sincere attempt to expose the truth.

Bennett, now a judge in Virginia Beach who was appointed to the Parole Board by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, allegedly tried to pressure the Parole Board’s administrator and a hearing examiner to falsify a report, according to the OIG draft report. But it’s not just Bennett’s actions that the outside investigator should thoroughly scrutinize.

The draft report also stated that current Parole Board Chair Tonya Chapman also violated state laws and procedures by deleting information regarding Martin’s release from the board’s April 28, 2020 meeting.