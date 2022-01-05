EDITORIAL: Virginia redistricting put voters ahead of politicians

Somehow, it worked.

The new redistricting maps for Virginia’s congressional and General Assembly elections aren’t perfect. There are wails and moans from the blue and the red, especially among the political class, but what evolved is so much better than what we have now, and so much better than many critics expected, that there’s little room to carp.

The road has been uneven. First, to pass the Biblical camel through the eye of the needle, both houses of the General Assembly had to vote to amend the state constitution by putting redistricting in the hands of a commission. They had to do it in two consecutive sessions leading up to the most recent census. Then, the voters had to pass it in a referendum in 2020.

Amazingly, that all happened, although some state Democratic legislators, who were hell-bent against gerrymandering when they were in the minority, suddenly woke up with the whip hand and decided it wasn’t such a bad thing after all, as long as they were drawing the maps. Fortunately for democracy, they did not prevail, and a 16-member commission was formed—eight Democrats, eight Republicans, with eight of the 16 being state legislators, again equally red and blue.